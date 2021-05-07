Pushback stalls tribal sovereignty proposal

Pushback stalls tribal sovereignty proposal

The 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act effectively allows the state to treat tribes as municipalities much to the frustration of tribes who want the same sovereignty enjoyed by federally recognized tribes
Author:
Publish date:

Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians tribal offices sign. The tribe is located in Littleton, Maine. (Photo courtesy of tribe's Facebook page)

The 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act effectively allows the state to treat tribes as municipalities much to the frustration of tribes who want the same sovereignty enjoyed by federally recognized tribes

Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — An effort to change Maine’s relationship with tribes stalled with pushback from the Janet Mills administration, which has concerns about a bill aimed at ensuring tribal sovereignty.

A proposed bill states that the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Penobscot Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians shall “enjoy rights, privileges, powers, duties and immunities similar to those of other federally recognized Indian tribes within the United States.”

Mills’ chief legal adviser, Jerry Reid, expressed “serious concerns” about Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross’ bill this week.

“Our hope and intent was to work with tribal representatives in an effort to negotiate amendments to these bills or an alternative bill that could be something we could support,” Reid said. “Those efforts have not borne fruit at this point.”

The 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act effectively allows the state to treat tribes as municipalities much to the frustration of tribes who want the same sovereignty enjoyed by federally recognized tribes.

Ross, a Democrat, said lawmakers must recognize and honor tribes and “affirm their inherent sovereignty in this territory.”

“We are very ready for a new dawn of tribal-state relations,” Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Dana said. The 1980 settlement, she said, has been used “to oppress tribes and undermine tribal sovereignty.”

But legislators and tribal leaders have questioned if the bill can get the attention it needs during a legislative session strained by the pandemic.

Outstanding issues included tribal gambling and tribal land that’s spread out over the state, beyond the reservations. Mills, a Democrat, said she’s concerned that the proposal could create disputes, rather than solve them.

The delays are frustrating but provide “an opportunity to keep our energy and collaboration around this important issue growing,” Dana said.

Eleven states have state-recognized tribes — Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia. In some states recognition authorizes resources, liaison positions, or a commission made up of state and tribal representatives to discuss tribal affairs. Some states have state-recognized reservations.

The Alaska Legislature is considering a bill that would formally recognize the 229 federally recognized tribes in Alaska, without restricting or limiting state jurisdiction.

(Related: Alaska legislators consider state recognition of tribes)

Since 2010, at least 20 states have considered legislation that would adopt a formal process for recognizing tribes.

AP Logo little

Indian Country Today’s Joaqlin Estus contributed to this report.

Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians tribal offices sign. The tribe is located in Littleton, Maine. (Photo courtesy of tribe's Facebook page) https://www.facebook.com/HoultonBandofMaliseetIndians/photos/a.376730139011599/4712576398760263
News

Pushback stalls tribal sovereignty proposal

President Donald Trump speaks on stage during the first day of the Republican National Committee convention, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Outside

GOP seeks unity, even if that means embracing lie

Newsletter Headline Photos (2)
Classifieds

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Yee Ha’ólníi Doo

Muscogee Nation logo. (Screengrab, Muscogee Nation)
News

Muscogee declaring its ‘own identity’

Shari Pena - Foster-Mom-of-the-Year-2021-1539x2048
Newscasts

Fostering little sacred ones

Pictured: Navajo leaders join FBI officials to recognize “Navajo Nation Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Day” at Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Arizona on May 5, 2021.
Press Pool

Navajo leaders recognize Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Day in honor and remembrance of lost loved ones

Anishinabek Nation - feature image
Press Pool

Anishinabek Nation leadership supports shut down of Line 5 pipeline

San Francisco Department on the Status of Women - MMIW, MMIWG, MMIWG2S May 5, 2021
Press Pool

Intertribal Indigenous leaders, dancers, drummers, singers, and advocates light San Francisco City Hall red to demand justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit Relatives

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 and get the country back to normal, the first three months of the rollout suggest faster is not necessarily better. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Outside

Briefs: US backs IP waiver on vaccines