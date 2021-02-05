Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Pueblo wins temporary reprieve in hospital fight

Dalton Walker

A judge has ruled that the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Service Unit must keep operating key services through at least the end of the month

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

An Indian Health Service hospital in western New Mexico will continue to provide emergency and other key services through at least the end of February.

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order to Acoma Pueblo late last month that expires Feb. 28, according to court documents. The order is the latest legal move in an ongoing fight to keep the federally funded Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Service Unit running at full capacity.

The pueblo of about 3,000 people sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over cuts to hospital services.

(Previous: Pueblo sues feds over hospital service)

In October, the hospital stopped offering in-patient and emergency care services and scaled back hours. Pueblo leaders questioned the decision, especially during a pandemic that has affected the community. The hospital resumed emergency services Jan. 1 but scheduled to stop on Feb. 1, according to Indian Health Service.

Elected officials representing New Mexico, including Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, came out against the hospital changes.

The hospital sits on the northern edge of the pueblo, near Interstate 40 and about 40 miles west of Albuquerque. It has been in operation since the mid-1970s. The facility has 25 in-patient beds and serves around 9,100 tribal citizens from multiple tribes, according to the IHS website.

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Criticism of Alaska article stirs broader discussion

Vera Starbard: 'Any time Native people are perceived to be ‘doing better’ than the dominant group in Alaska, there will absolutely, without fail be a backlash from individuals or large groups about how it’s not fair'

Joaqlin Estus

Tribal gaming payments to Wisconsin plummet

Report shows pandemic cut payments to state by more than 80 percent

The Associated Press

Longtime Alaska attorney named to Interior leadership position

Natalie Landreth's position is 'very significant'

Anchorage Daily News

Joe Biden signs Navajo disaster declaration as cases rise

The move will provide the tribe more federal resources to address the pandemic

The Associated Press

Cherokee chief rebuts 'offensive' election challenge

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is speaking out about a blood-quantum complaint that was filed against a tribal citizen of Freedmen descent who is running for tribal office

Dalton Walker

Oak Flat testimony: ‘You cannot mitigate our religion’

Leaders in the fight to save a sacred Arizona site from mining share emotional remarks

Dalton Walker

Ex-chiefs question Eastern Cherokee casino deal

Tribal council members have approved a $250 million plan to buy an Indiana Caesars despite opposition

Joseph Martin

Alaska fire destroys clean water

Two weeks after a fire in Tuluksak, Alaska, destroyed the village’s only source of clean water, people continue to ration what clean water is available

Meghan Sullivan

Arlando Teller to join Joe Biden transportation team

Arlando Teller, Diné, will serve as deputy assistant secretary for tribal affairs for the U.S. Transportation Department

Aliyah Chavez

by

sacredtreatyprotectR

Decking out downtown Phoenix

Indigenous, Latino artists selected for mural project on city's Roosevelt Row

Cronkite News