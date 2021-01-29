Indian Country Today
Pueblo sues feds over hospital service

The emergency entrance to the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Hospital in Acoma Pueblo in New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of Pueblo of Acoma)

Dalton Walker

'The toll of my community has been overwhelming'

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

A pueblo in New Mexico fighting to keep its Indian Health Service facility fully operational has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Acoma Pueblo has sued the federal agency that oversees the Indian Health Service weeks after its leader accused the service of shuttering key hospital services without meaningful consultation.

The lawsuit accuses the department of “failing to abide by federal law” and “refusing to take advantage of existing funding in millions of dollars” in pandemic relief money to fund Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Service Unit, according to a news release. The hospital sits on the northern edge of the pueblo, near Interstate 40 and about 40 miles west of Albuquerque.

“The toll of my community has been overwhelming,” Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo said. “We had no choice except to file suit in federal court.”

In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo poses outside the Pueblo's cultural center about 60 miles west of Albuquerque, New Mexico. A ceremonial shield at the center of a yearslong international debate over exporting of sacred Native American objects to foreign markets has returned to New Mexico. U.S. and Acoma Pueblo officials planned Monday, Nov. 18 to announce the shield’s return from Paris, where it had been listed for bidding in 2016 before the EVE auction house took the rare step of halting its sale. “It will be a day of high emotion and thanksgiving,” Vallo said ahead of the shield’s expected return to his tribe. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)
In this 2019 photo, Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo poses outside the Pueblo's cultural center about 60 miles west of Albuquerque, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

A message sent to the Indian Health Service headquarters after business hours Thursday seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned. In November, IHS Director Michael Weahkee said the Acoma hospital changes were related to self-governance and self-determination by nearby Laguna Pueblo, who in July requested a healthcare facility to be built on its pueblo with federal funding allocated for Laguna. Weahkee said IHS had been in consultation with Acoma and the service would provide a hospital service redesign.

Vallo said a man suffering from COVID-19 died before he could be transported to a hospital by emergency staff from a neighboring town 20 miles away, according to Thursday’s news release. No other details were shared about the victim.

“This is such a devastating example of poor judgement by the agency responsible for providing healthcare and emergency services to tribal communities,” Vallo said. “The family is angry and still in disbelief that this could have happened when a hospital was located only minutes away from their home.”

In November, Vallo said the Acoma hospital stopped offering inpatient care and emergency services and blasted IHS for doing it in a global pandemic. Since then, women’s services, optometry, podiatry and pediatrics care have also closed, according to the news release.

The pueblo said IHS has ignored a federal law that requires the agency to provide Congress a year’s notice and an evaluation of the closure’s impact.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, in a Jan. 24 letter to President Joe Biden, asked his administration to intervene.

“This would be concerning during ‘normal’ times but is absolutely devastating during a pandemic that has disproportionately impacted American Indians,” Grisham said in a statement.

File: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on March 18, 2020, during a news conference about the coronavirus pandemic on the floor of the state House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
This March 18 photo shows New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at a news conference about the coronavirus on the floor of the state House in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

Grisham’s letter was included in the Acoma Pueblo news release.

Vallo said more details about the lawsuit and hospital will be shared Friday in a news conference.

The hospital has been in operation since the mid-1970s. It has 25 in-patient beds and serves around 9,100 tribal citizens from multiple tribes, according to the IHS website.

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

