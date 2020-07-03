Protesters block road leading to Mount Rushmore

'We don’t need them to give us permission to do this on our land'

Indian Country Today

More than 100 protesters gathered on a highway leading to Mount Rushmore on Friday ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech at the monument.

The group blocked the road, holding banners and chanting slogans such as “We can’t breathe” and proclaiming treaty rights. They carried signs with messages such as, “End 500 years of Genocide,” and “It’s a good day to do the right thing."

At one point, Native women in ribbon skirts created a line across the highway, behind them members of NDN Collective, a nonprofit Native advocacy organization, parked white vans across the road. The gathering took place near a checkpoint at Highways 16/244 where ticket holders for Trump’s event were being screened.

Around 5 p.m. local time, law enforcement started telling protesters to vacate the area or face arrest, saying the blocking of traffic was an unlawful assembly. Members of the National Guard held shields and formed a line across the road, pushing up against a group of protesters.

"We are renegotiating the free speech zone. We have reclaimed this road," said Nick Tilson of NDN Collective. "We don’t need them to give us permission to do this on our land; we intend to stay here indefinitely throughout the night."

Protesters began to disperse, but their vans continued blocking the road. It appeared that at least one person was arrested.

Among those gathered was Krystal Two Bulls, an Army veteran and founder of Voices of the Sacred, an organization aimed at empowering Native youth.

“We need to be bringing out the roots of what we’re talking about,” she said in a livestreamed video of the protest. “This country was founded on white supremecy,” including the genocide of Natives and slave labor of Black people.

“This is a major convergence that we’re seeing today,” Two Bulls said. “All these people standing together across the country.”

Several groups of Natives had planned to travel to the monument to voice their opposition to Trump’s visit, his policies that are seen as challenges to tribal sovereignty and the very presence of Mount Rushmore, which features faces of American presidents carved into a mountain held sacred by many tribes in the region.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism created a lottery system allowing 7,500 people to attend the program, in which fireworks are scheduled to be set off at the monument for the first time since 2009.

This is a developing story.