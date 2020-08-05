Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Pebble Mine in Alaska: Key events

This Oct. 8 photo shows, from left, Bristol Bay Reserve Association Board member Mike LaRussa, Bristol Bay Native Association President/CEO Ralph Andersen, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association Executive Director Andy Wink, United Tribes of Bristol Bay Deputy Director Lindsay Layland, Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Norm Van Vactor, and Robin Samuelson of Bristol Bay Native Corporation. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

Meghan Sullivan

For decades, there has been controversy and heated debate surrounding the mine’s development

Meghan Sullivan
Indian Country Today

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently issued a final environmental impact statement for a proposed mining project near the Bristol Bay watershed area in Alaska.

The corps’ analysis, released July 24, lays the groundwork for a final decision giving the go-ahead to key federal permits for the Pebble mine. The corps stated, “Under normal operations, the Alternatives would not be expected to have a measurable effect on fish numbers and result in long-term changes to the health of the commercial fisheries in Bristol Bay.”

A decision on the permits is expected as soon as mid-August. 

For decades, there has been controversy and heated debate surrounding the mine’s development.

If created, Pebble Mine would be the largest mine in North America. The project is estimated to be worth between $345 to $500 billion in minerals, including around 70 million ounces of gold, 50 billion pounds of copper, and 3.3 billion pounds of molybdenum.

However, the mine’s creation could also potentially damage the Bristol Bay watershed ecosystem, putting the area’s abundant salmon population in danger. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Bristol Bay produces about half the world's sockeye salmon. The region’s fishing industry is estimated to be worth around $300 million per year. In 2019 alone, commercial fishermen harvested 43 million salmon there. Alaska Native tribes in the region have also relied upon the salmon for thousands of years.

Pebble Project. (Graphic via July 2020 Pebble Project EIS)
Pebble Project. (Graphic via July 2020 Pebble Project EIS)

The project has been through several significant changes since it was first proposed decades ago. The permitting process was halted then restarted, and partners dropped out and new ones joined. The developments can be hard to track.

Below is a timeline of key events that have occurred since the mining site was first identified in 1988.

1988

  • Cominco Alaska Exploration (now known as Teck Resources) starts exploring the Pebble site for potential mining opportunities. They discover that the Pebble West area contains significant gold, copper, and mineral deposits. They start to conduct more tests across the region.

2001

  • Northern Dynasty secures rights to purchase the Pebble property.

2005

  • Northern Dynasty discovers Pebble East, an area with even higher-grade mineralization than Pebble West. They continue to explore and test the region.

2007

  • Northern Dynasty and Anglo American, a global mining company, enter a 50/50 partnership, known as the Pebble Partnership, with plans to develop a mine at the site.

2011

  • Northern Dynasty releases the Preliminary Assessment Technical Report on the Pebble site. It highlights Pebble’s potential to become one of the world’s largest metal producers.
  • At the same time, some Alaska Native groups in the area begin to question the project’s impact on the surrounding environment. The Environmental Protection Agency begins a 3-year assessment of the Bristol Bay water-shed area in response.

2012

  • The Pebble Partnership releases the Environmental Baseline Document focused on scientific data related to the area.

2013

  • The EPA’s Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment is released, which shows evidence that the mine could impact the surrounding ecosystems and salmon population. Anglo America leaves the Pebble Partnership.
  • The Pebble Partnership releases its “Economic and Employment Contributions of a Conceptual Pebble Mine to the Alaska and United States Economies” review, focused on the economic impact of the mine.

2014

  • The EPA releases its 404(c) Environmental Assessment of the area and starts employing 404(c) protections (made possible by the Clean Water Act) to Bristol Bay and its fisheries.
  • Pebble Partnership takes legal action against the EPA’s 404(c) project veto. The EPA has to halt the 404(c) process as a result.

2015

  • EPA releases its Proposed Determination review, which states that Pebble mining should be limited due to the potential detrimental consequences it could have on the surrounding salmon ecosystems.

2016

  • President Trump is elected to office and the Obama administration ends. People wonder if the new administration will bring a different direction to the mine project.

2017

  • The Pebble Partnership and the EPA reach a settlement over the 2014 legal action, allowing the Pebble Partnership to resume the permitting process in the area.

2018

  • The EPA suspends its withdrawal of the Proposed Determination due to public concern.
  • The Pebble Project submits a Clean Water Act permit for review, a key step in the mine permitting process.

2019

  • The EPA continues to consider the withdrawal of the Proposed Determination.
  • In February, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases the draft environmental impact statement under the National Environmental Policy Act and a draft Clean Water Act Section 404 permit. A public review of the EIS statement begins.
  • In July, the EPA withdraws its 2014 Proposed Determination.
  • The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to review the Clean Water Act permit application from the Pebble Partnership.

2020

  • July 23, the final environmental impact statement is released.
  • After a minimum of 30 days, the corps will issue a record of decision on the application for a Clean Water Act section 404 permit and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act. The options are to issue a permit, issue a permit with conditions, or denial of the permit request.
  • On Aug. 4, Donald Trump Jr. tweets that he is against the development of Pebble Mine, highlighting growing bipartisan opposition to the project. "As a sportsman who has spent plenty of time in the area I agree 100%. The headwaters of Bristol Bay and the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances with. #PebbleMine," he wrote. 
ICT Phone Logo

Meghan Fate Sullivan, Koyukon Athabascan, is a Stanford Rebele Fellow for Indian Country Today. She grew up in Alaska, and is currently reporting on her home state from our Anchorage Bureau.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
amania
amania

All the updates you will be really get on https://ofwpinoychannel.com about the pinoy replays and guides which will be accessible on a single click.

Pinoy Tv | Pinoy Tambayan | Pinoy Lambingan | Pinoy Channel
Pinoy Tv | Pinoy Tambayan | Pinoy Lambingan | Pinoy Channel

Watch Pinoy TV, Pinoy Tambayan, Pinoy Lambingan, Pinoy Teleserye Replay, Pinoy Tv shows, Pinoy Channel Replay.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for August 6, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

News we're watching: DAPL oil to flow, Native candidates prevail in primaries, mental health presents challenges during COVID-19, protecting Lakota elders to preserve language, and more

Indian Country Today

by

Respectful

Perspective: Writer checks in on elders, finds hunger, neglect

A Navajo reporter recently visited several elderly people on the reservation and found them struggling through the pandemic. * This story was originally published by Searchlight New Mexico

S.R. Clahchischiligi

The pandemic is creating a mental health crisis

Native people use traditions and resilience to cope with increased mental health challenges

Mary Annette Pember

by

giuliajones32

Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator

Updated: Democrat Christina Haswood is one of more than a dozen Native candidates who prevailed in Tuesday’s primaries. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

by

dhb69

Court: Dakota Access pipeline can keep running during review

Standing Rock Tribe Chairman Mike Faith says the tribe remains committed to its fight and looks forward to showing why the pipeline is 'too dangerous to operate'

The Associated Press

Reservation libraries provide internet lifeline

American Library Association virtual tour highlights need for broadband among tribal communities and central role libraries play in providing high-speed internet in underserved areas

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

News we’re talking about: President’s son opposes Alaska mine; millions of evictions expected; missing and murdered Indigenous women office opens in Rapid City, South Dakota; and more

Indian Country Today

Food is 'a living, breathing being'

Food insecurity amid COVID-19 prompts Native Americans to return to their roots

Cronkite News

Donald Trump Jr. tweets opposition to Pebble Mine

'The headwaters of Bristol Bay and the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances with'

Joaqlin Estus