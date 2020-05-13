Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Oklahoma tribal leaders defend gambling compacts

The Associated Press

'The compacts are the product of good-faith negotiations with the state'

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The leaders of two Oklahoma-based Native American tribes defended on Wednesday their recent gambling compacts with the state and urged the U.S. Department of the Interior to approve them. 

The chairmen of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation outlined their positions in a 10-page legal memo sent to Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. The memo was in response to Attorney General Mike Hunter's formal opinion earlier this month that Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his legal authority by signing the compacts, which authorize games, such as sports gambling, not currently permitted under state law.

"The compacts are the product of good-faith negotiations with the state. They comply entirely with federal and state law, and they should be approved," Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson, Sr. and Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman John Shotton wrote.

The memo cites several examples of compacts the agency has approved in recent years that address forms of gambling that aren't currently authorized under state law.

"It is entirely appropriate for a compact to include provisions regarding forms of gaming that are not yet legal, but may be in the future," the memo states.

The two leaders said failure to approve the compacts could make it more difficult for the state of Oklahoma to reach a settlement in a separate dispute with several other tribes about whether their existing compacts automatically renewed.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Court upholds move to restore Minnesota lake's Dakota name

A state agency didn't overstep its authority when it changed the name of a popular lake back to its original name, Bde Maka Ska, the Minnesota Supreme Court says

The Associated Press

by

BlackCloud.

CDC guidance more restrictive than White House

It contains the kinds of specifics that officials need to make informed decisions, some experts said

The Associated Press

by

WSullivan

Tribe, states: Stop coal sales from US lands

'Now is the perfect time to put a halt on digging up coal from our public lands'

The Associated Press

Arizona governor opens door for pro sports return in state

'It would be at this point in time, according to the CDC guidelines, without fans'

The Associated Press

Basement-bound Biden campaign worries some Democrats

The virtual campaign Biden is waging from Wilmington, Delaware, is a stark contrast with President Donald Trump, who is planning travel despite warnings

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation extends emergency declaration until June 7

The Associated Press

Chippewa Cree man's shooting by police raises questions, calls for dialogue

Corrected: The death last summer exposed racial tensions in a community near Washington state's Suquamish Reservation, and some residents are seeking change

Richard Walker

Probe launched into Interior leaks, handling of $8 billion for tribes

Joaqlin Estus

by

Skambon

South Dakota governor holds off on threat to sue

Cheyenne River Sioux chairman Harold Frazier says he think it's important to 'maintain our course, stay focused and keep doing what we are doing'

Indian Country Today

Trump-backed Tiffany wins Wisconsin congressional race

Updated: A Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump has easily won a special congressional election in a heavily conservative rural Wisconsin district

The Associated Press