Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

Oklahoma's 'unsuccessful attempt to divide the tribes'

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matt Morgan speaks during a news conference outside the state in Oklahoma City. Morgan is rejecting Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's latest casino gambling offer and accused the governor of trying to take advantage of the tribes during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

The Associated Press

Governor uses COVID-19 crisis as a call for unity (and to control tribal gaming)

Sean Murphy

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The state's top inter-tribal gaming official rejected Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's latest casino gambling offer on Friday and accused the governor of trying to take advantage of the tribes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Morgan, the chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, described the governor's latest offer as "yet another unsuccessful attempt to divide the tribes."

"The letter confirms the real intent of Governor Stitt is to destroy the tribal interest outlined in the existing compacts," Morgan said. "The tribal leaders who received the letter reject the proposal as disrespectful and disingenuous."

In a letter Tuesday to tribal leaders, one of Stitt's outside attorneys, Steve Mullins, wrote that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape for tribal and non-tribal governments.

"Now more than ever is the time for us to stand together," Mullins wrote.

Included with the letter is the proposed new compact, which would require tribes to pay a flat 5 percent fee on gambling revenue and authorize both the tribe and the state to offer sports gambling, Morgan said. The state would receive 2 percent of the amount wagered on sports gambling, a figure Morgan said would make it difficult for tribes to compete with illegal sports gambling. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposed compact on Friday.

The compact would also give the state more power over tribal casino operations, including approval of casino vendors and a requirement that tribes put a certain number of electronic machines on its casino floor.

"This compact is a huge power grab for his office," Morgan said.

A spokeswoman for Stitt said the governor, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, remains committed to negotiating with every tribe in Oklahoma to secure a new compact.

"The state has been aggressively communicating with every tribe in Oklahoma to advance a common-sense solution on model gaming compacts," spokeswoman Baylee Lakey said in a statement. "We cannot comment on the details of compact negotiations while engaged in court-ordered mediation, which is still ongoing."

The state and the tribes have been locked in dispute for months over whether the existing compact expired on Jan. 1. Stitt maintains it expired, while the tribes contend it renewed for another 15-year term.

Three of the state's most powerful tribes sued Stitt in federal court in December, and a federal judge has ordered mediation.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Billion dollar plus for Indian health (is a start) for coronavirus response

Tribes say persistent efforts pay off in massive stimulus

The Associated Press

by

Me.wuk Otiko

Youth and Elders test positive for COVID-19 amid calls for donations

Meskwaki Nation among others in Indian Country with confirmed cases

Indian Country Today

Mashpee Wampanoag face double crisis: COVID-19 and feds

‘I am calling to all of Indian Country, to all tribes: we must unite and stand together … we must fight this fight together’

Aliyah Chavez

Help is on the way? Depends on the type of small business

‘Three weeks ago we were doing great! And now we’re done.’

Patty Talahongva

Interior takes reservation away from Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe

Update: Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., says the decision was ‘one of the most cruel and nonsensical acts I have seen since coming to Congress. The Secretary should be ashamed.’

Dalton Walker

Indian Country’s daily coronavirus update: 103,321 cases now in the U.S.

The Indian health system has reported 117 COVID-19 Cases, including seven deaths

Dalton Walker

Navajo Nation reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths confirmed

This new report is an increase of 21 cases since Thursday

Vincent Schilling

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 28, 2020

What Indian Country readers read most

Vincent Schilling

Federal relief aid coming as death toll rises in Indian Country

First Alaska Native death due to COVID-19 reported Friday; another from White Mountain Apache

Indian Country Today

by

WSullivan

'Be good to each other' (and share a virtual coffee)

'Wash your hands like you just dumped the honey bucket!'

Joaqlin Estus