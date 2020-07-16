Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Oklahoma reaches jurisdiction agreement with five tribes

In this Sept. 12, 2019, photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

The Associated Press

Both sides agree any proposed legislation should recognize tribal sovereignty and the respective tribal boundaries outlined in their treaties with the federal government

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's attorney general and five major tribes in Oklahoma on Thursday announced an agreement on proposed federal legislation regarding civil and criminal jurisdiction following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Republican Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the deal with tribal leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole nations after the high court ruled last week that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an Indian reservation.

Both sides agree any proposed legislation should recognize tribal sovereignty and the respective tribal boundaries outlined in their treaties with the federal government.

Under the agreement, the state would have criminal jurisdiction over non-Native American offenders throughout the treaty territories, with some exceptions, while the tribes would have overlapping jurisdiction over most offenders who are tribal citizens. Federal prosecutors would still have jurisdiction under the Major Crimes Act over certain serious crimes committed by Native Americans.

The agreement clarifies that civil jurisdiction would remain largely unchanged.

"Although there are many more details to be ironed out in the near future, we believe this agreement regarding civil and criminal jurisdiction is the best path forward for protecting the public and promoting continued economic growth in Oklahoma," Hunter said.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill said that while the court ruling leaves some unanswered questions, he expressed confidence in the tribes' ability to work with state and federal agencies.

"Tribal nations have successfully collaborated with law enforcement for years in the communities we share, and this ruling only strengthens our ability to work together for the betterment of public safety for all Oklahomans," he said in a statement.

Related coverage:

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

A look at the headlines around Indian Country on July 16, 2020

Indian Country Today

Three Affiliated Tribes sue over minerals ruling

Lawsuit says the Interior Department is trying to illegally take part of the Fort Berthold reservation ceded to the tribe before statehood

The Associated Press

by

Indiangirl

Tribal nations fight ruling giving relief money to Alaska Native corporations

The U.S. Treasury Department and the tribal nations disagree over which entities Congress intended to be eligible for the funds

The Associated Press

Alaska city to relocate Russian colonist statue

A resolution condemns Alexander Baranov's actions toward Alaska Natives, including 'directly overseeing enslavement' of Tlingit and Aleut people

The Associated Press

Returning an Olympic win to Jim Thorpe

New petition seeks to have International Olympic Committee correct record books

Kolby KickingWoman

by

samwil

Connecticut casinos report strong revenues after reopening

'All things considered, it was a solid month'

The Associated Press

Washington, take note: Mascot choices abound

As NFL franchise seeks new name, existing sports teams show it’s possible to embrace even the quirkiest characters

Aliyah Chavez

by

Sesto

Federal courts to try man for woman's murder in the Cherokee Nation

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores: 'In this case and others that may now fall under federal jurisdiction, the U.S. Attorney's Office will uphold its trust responsibility in the public safety arena'

The Associated Press

Indian Country Headlines for Wednesday

Corrected: A look at the headlines around Indian Country on July 15, 2020

Indian Country Today

Want to win? Consider 3 Native women for vice president

Analysis: Do the math and then look to Indian Country to deliver the electoral votes

Mark Trahant

by

Year of the Cat