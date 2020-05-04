Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Newscasts
Coronavirus

Oglala Sioux president out of jail after weekend arrest

The Associated Press

Julian Bear Runner confirmed he was arrested but said that because he hadn't yet been arraigned, he didn't know what he was being charged with

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota is out of jail after being arrested over the weekend. 

The Rapid City Journal reports Julian Bear Runner was booked into jail on Saturday, according to the Community Information Portal website of the tribe's departments of public safety and corrections. His name was removed from the jail's roster by Sunday.

Police Chief Robert Ecoffey confirmed to the newspaper that the Bear Runner booked into jail is the president. But the police chief said he was out of the office and didn't have the arrest report to give details of the arrest.

Bear Runner confirmed in a news release Sunday that he was arrested but said that because he has not yet been arraigned, he doesn't know what he's being charged with. He said he could not comment, but as president of the Oglala Sioux he wanted to inform the Oyate of his arrest.

Neither Ecoffey nor Bear Runner immediately replied to Associated Press requests for comment Monday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why are some planes crowded even with air travel down?

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation reports 6 more virus deaths

The Associated Press

Indigenous studies requirement is a ‘no brainer’

‘This is needed at all universities because this is all Indigenous land in Turtle Island’

Dalton Walker

Trump tours, touts mask factory — but no mask for him

The Associated Press

The second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?

'There will be a second wave, but the problem is to which extent. Is it a small wave or a big wave? It’s too early to say'

The Associated Press

Trump, tribal leaders talk virus, missing and murdered

President signs proclamation declaring May 5 National Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day

Aliyah Chavez

by

JillChee

Lawmakers: Clinics serving Native people are teetering

Bipartisan group warns U.S. Senate leadership that financial losses tied to the pandemic are taking a major toll on Native communities' medical facilities

Joaqlin Estus

Oklahoma attorney general: Governor overstepped in deals with 2 tribes

'Because the governor lacks authority to 'enter into' the agreements he has sent to you, those agreements fail to meet the requirements ... to constitute a valid gaming compact under federal law'

The Associated Press

US, Wyoming urge rejection of ruling blocking bear hunts

Attorneys for environmental groups and some tribes say lifting protections in the Yellowstone region could have ramifications for the entire species

The Associated Press

Uniting online for missing Native women, girls

May 5 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls

Kalle Benallie

by

Bobbie14