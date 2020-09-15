Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Oglala Lakota president in limbo after sexual misconduct allegations

This October 2018 photo shows Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner when he was running for tribal president. (Ryan Hermans/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)

Mary Annette Pember

Updated: Council falls short of a two-thirds majority after emotional impeachment hearing

Mary Annette Pember
Indian Country Today

The Oglala Lakota Nation's council apparently declined to remove President Julian Bear Runner from office during an emotional impeachment hearing Monday based on sexual misconduct allegations.

Eleven council members voted in favor of removal with five against and five not voting.

According to the tribe’s constitution, a council member can be impeached for ethics violations including crimes, gross incompetence, corruption or malfeasance. Removal from office requires the support of two-thirds of the 21-member council, or 14 votes.

The 18-year-old man who accuses Bear Runner of misconduct testified Monday via Zoom about two alleged incidents with Bear Runner, one when he was 17 and a second when he was 18.

“My heart is broken; I am glad I spoke up because this can’t be swept under the rug although it was,” the teen wrote on his Facebook page shortly after the hearing ended.

He did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Indian Country Today is not identifying him because of his age at the time of the alleged incidents.

Bear Runner, who also declined to comment, testified that the allegations were false. He expressed concern that the complaint was based largely on social media posts. He also complained that the hearing process denied him his U.S. constitutional right to due process under the Fifth Amendment.

Neither of the incidents were reported to police.

“It comes down to ‘he said, she said,’” Bear Runner said during the hearing, which was broadcast on KILI radio and KOLC TV via YouTube.

Council member Chauncey Wilson made a motion to turn over the complaint to the U.S. and tribal attorney generals. The motion failed.

Bear Runner is the youngest person to hold the office. After last year casting the deciding vote in favor of recognizing same-sex marriage under tribal law, Bear Runner publicly announced that he was gay on his Facebook page.

The council voted to suspend Bear Runner on Aug. 24 after receiving the sexual misconduct complaint. It’s unclear when or how he will be reinstated or even how the impeachment vote will play out.

Bear Runner also was suspended in July after tribal council members said he issued a COVID-19 lockdown and then failed to communicate with them. He was reinstated Aug. 6.

In May, Bear Runner was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk and threatening a man. He has pleaded not guilty. 

ICT Phone Logo
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hurricane Sally: 'Potentially historic' floods, wind and rain

Hurricane Sally closed in on the Gulf Coast on Monday

The Associated Press

The most important thing a president can do

After 230 plus years the time may be right for a Native American to serve on the Supreme Court

Election 2020

Indian Country headlines for Monday

News we’re talking about: Alaska Native woman speaks out about lieutenant governor’s advances; agency abruptly drops plans for in-person Navajo Nation schooling; and a longtime leader in Native higher education has died

Indian Country Today

Red Fawn Fallis to be released after 57 months

The Standing Rock land defender served her full sentence in prison and heads to a re-entry program

Dalton Walker

by

deaine R.

COVID-19: Several states brace for teacher shortages

Pandemic drives away some educators, leaving schools to search for substitutes

The Associated Press

Yvette Herrell faces tough rematch in swing congressional race

The Cherokee Republican is trying again for a New Mexico U.S. House seat after a narrow 2018 loss. #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Navajo Nation takes part in COVID vaccine study

‘If this study finds that the vaccine is effective against COVID-19, then American Indian and Alaska Native individuals and Indigenous people around the world would benefit’

Dalton Walker

Indigenous community in Brazil celebrates 6 months without COVID-19

At the very start of the epidemic, women formed councils and visited residents at their homes to educate them about the peril of COVID-19 and how it is transmitted

The Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of September 12, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Alaska Native woman speaks out about lieutenant governor’s advances

Joaqlin Estus

by

Unangangirl