Oglala Lakota council fails to convict president after impeachment hearing

Council fails a 2/3s vote after emotional impeachment hearing

Mary Annette Pember

The Oglala Lakota Nation's council failed to impeach President Julian Bear Runner during a special hearing Monday.

The council voted to suspend Bear Runner on August 24 after receiving a complaint alleging the president had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 17-year-old boy.

The victim, now 18, testified via Zoom during the emotionally charged hearing held at the tribally owned Prairie Wind Casino. The victim’s mother also testified that she learned of the incidents only after reading about them on her son’s Facebook page.

“My heart is broken; I am glad I spoke up because this can’t be swept under the rug although it was,” the victim wrote on his public Facebook page shortly after the hearing ended.

The victim did not respond to a request for comment.

Oglala Sioux Tribal Judge Sarah Harris presided over the public hearing in which the victim wept as he shared details of two incidents, one when the victim was 17 and a second incident when he was 18.

According to the tribe’s constitution, a council member can be impeached for ethics violations including crimes, gross incompetence, corruption or malfeasance. A successful impeachment requires the support of two-thirds of the 21-member council.

During Monday’s vote, 11 council members voted in favor, 5 against and 5 not voting. Although there were enough members present to constitute a quorum, it was unclear if all council members were present during the final vote held via Zoom. The hearing was broadcast on KILI radio and KOLC TV via YouTube.

Several council members argued that the tribe’s constitutional guidelines were unclear over whether the entire council needed to be present for the vote or if a simple quorum was sufficient in order to to meet the 2/3s requirement.

Bear Runner testified that the allegations were false and damaging. He expressed concern that the complaint was based largely on social media posts. He also complained that the hearing process denied him his U.S. constitutional right to due process under the 5th amendment.

According to the victim, neither of the incidents were reported to police.

“It comes down to ‘he said, she said,’” Bear Runner said.

Judge Harris turned the meeting over to Vice President Tom Poor Bear after the impeachment vote failed.

Council member Chauncey Wilson made a motion to turn the complaint over to the U.S. and tribal attorney generals. The motion failed to pass.

Poor Bear adjourned the meeting approximately 5 hours after it began.

Neither Bear Runner nor several council members responded to requests for comment.

Bear Runner’s tenure as president has been controversial. Elected in 2018, he is the youngest person to hold the office of president. After casting the deciding vote in favor of recognizing same sex marriage under the tribe’s law and order codes, Bear Runner “came out of the closet” on his public Facebook page.

Bear Runner was charged with drunken driving and threatening a man in May. In July he was suspended by the tribal council for 30 days for failing to communicate with them after issuing a COVID-19 lockdown. He was reinstated on August 6.

It’s unclear when and how he will be reinstated after the most recent suspension relating to the inappropriate contact complaint.