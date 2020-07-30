Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

North Dakota tribe orders masks after COVID-19 spike

Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota. (Spirit Lake Tribe via Facebook)

The Associated Press

Every resident 'needs to take this seriously!!!'

Dave Kolpack
Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. — Tribal leaders on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation in northeastern North Dakota are requiring residents to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, a rare move in a state where face coverings have not been mandated despite a sharp increase in overall cases.

The reservation is located primarily in Benson County, which according to The COVID Tracking Project has seen the state's most new cases per capita in the last two weeks. Area public health workers are worried about the trend after seeing the number of positive tests jump from 16 to 70 since the middle of July.

Allen McKay, administrator for the Lake Region District Health Unit, which covers Benson, Eddy, Pierce and Ramsey counties, said the increases in Benson are "basically coming from Spirit Lake," although he doesn't yet know the reason for the spike. He hopes that a mass testing event scheduled Friday in Fort Totten will provide more clues.

"Believe me, we've noticed that," McKay said of the reservation cases. "Did something big take place, like a big wedding, or a big get-together, or is it finally just hitting Spirit Lake now? We're just not sure."

In the meantime, the tribal council is requiring that masks be worn in public. Spirit Lake chairman Roger Yankton Sr. said in a memo posted Monday on the tribe's website that every resident "needs to take this seriously!!!" More than 4,000 people live on the reservation.

Many of Spirit Lake residents shop in nearby Devils Lake, where McKay lives, and from his observation he said they are following the mask order.

"I think they realize it's getting worse," McKay said. "It's easy to not worry about taking precautions when you don't have any cases. But the last two weeks it has really taken off."

Native Americans can be more vulnerable to the coronavirus because many of them live in crowded conditions with extended families. They have higher rates of obesity, diabetes and heart disease than the general U.S. population and usually have poorer access to health care. 

Nicole Peske, spokeswoman for Gov. Doug Burgum's COVID-19 information center, said "we don't talk about clusters or outbreaks" and referred the case to Spirit Lake health officials. Tribal health director Tracy Charboneau did not respond to phone and email messages left by The Associated Press. Calls to the tribal office went unanswered.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

News we're talking about, including NASA's Perseverance rover, the Democratic National Convention, a Navajo man's planned execution, and more

Indian Country Today

COVID-19 cancels Wyoming hunt amid criticism

The Associated Press

Oneida tribe wins closely watched Wisconsin legal fight

Tribal sovereignty won

The Associated Press

Indian Country leaders pay tribute to John Lewis

‘I’m incredibly grateful for him and all his amazing work he did; he really made his life count’

Dalton Walker

BREAKING: Donald Trump tweets election delay idea (on a day of really bad news)

Tweet comes on a day of bad economic news — the government reported that U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter

The Associated Press

Tribe regains Big Sur ancestral lands

'It is our homeland, the creation story of our lives. We are so elated and grateful'

The Associated Press

Oklahoma attorney general dismisses legislation critics as ‘sovereignty hobbyists’

Republican Mike Hunter insists Oklahoma wants to preserve tribal sovereignty; Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole Nations disagree

Mary Annette Pember

Execution set for Navajo man on federal death row

The execution date is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Indiana

The Associated Press

Will vaccine trials reflect America’s diversity?

When it comes to trials for drug treatments and vaccines, diversity matters, however, in the phase 1 trial of Moderna's safety test in July, only one person out of 45 people was Native American

Kaiser Health News

Aaron Yazzie's ‘stuff on Mars’ — again!

Navajo mechanical engineer will send his second Mars project into space on July 30 *Corrected

Indian Country Today