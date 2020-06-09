North Dakota primary: 3 Native women ‘using their voices to bring change’

Democratic candidates Thomasina Mandan, Tracey Wilkie and Lisa Finley-DeVille are seeking seats in the state Legislature

North Dakota officials will tally results Tuesday from its all-mail primary, which includes at least three Native women, all Democrats, who are running for the state Legislature.

The candidates include Thomasina Mandan, Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation, and Tracey Wilkie, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, who are running for state House seats. For state Senate, Lisa Finley-DeVille, Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation, is running unopposed in Tuesday’s primary election.

“This is all a very powerful feeling,” Wilkie told Indian Country Today on Election Day. “Knowing that there are two other Native women besides myself who are using their voices to bring change is very empowering.”

All three Native candidates are running against incumbents.

In 2018, Ruth Buffalo, Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation, was the only Native woman seeking a seat in the North Dakota House. When she was elected, Buffalo became the first Native Democratic woman to serve in the state’s Legislature.

(Photo: Office of Representative Ruth Buffalo)

North Dakota’s primary marks the first statewide election since two tribes earlier this year reached a landmark agreement with the state over voter identification requirements.

The Spirit Lake Nation and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe had sued over rules that they said disenfranchised Native voters. The settlement ensures tribal IDs and tribe-designated street addresses will be accepted as valid for voting.

However, this election is unusual in that all 53 counties in the state chose to avoid in-person voting due to the coronavirus.

Wes Davis, who chairs the Native American voter board, told The Bismarck Tribune that issues remain. He said on some of the state’s rural reservations, the nearest post office is 30 to 40 miles away. He said because of the pandemic and subsequent economic issues, many living on reservations are also in “survival mode,” and voting or researching different candidates is not a top priority.

With the post office playing its biggest role for an election in state history, about 137,000 ballots were returned by midday Monday — the day they were due to be postmarked. They'll be counted starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

North Dakota Republicans control both houses of the Legislature. They have 37 Senate seats to Democrats' 10, and 79 House seats to Democrats' 15.

Lisa Finley-Deville, Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Finley-Deville)

Other states holding primaries Tuesday are Nevada, Georgia, South Carolina and West Virginia.

While Indian Country Today is not currently aware of any Native candidates running for office in Nevada, Tuesday’s election marks the first major election since the establishment of the Native American Caucus in the state’s Democratic party.

“The caucus was put together so that we, as tribal people, would have the opportunity to have a seat on the party’s executive board, which has never happened before,” said caucus chair Brian Melendez of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

Melendez says a goal of the caucus, established shortly after the 2018 midterm elections, is to recruit more Native candidates to run for office.

The caucus also hopes to increase voter turnout in the state’s 27 federally recognized tribes, many of which are located in rural areas of the state. Melendez says these Native voters are important because they, “could more than likely swing the electorate in all of the rural counties.”

In North Dakota, 23 of the state’s 47 legislative districts have House and Senate races this year. Each district is represented by two House members and a senator.

Democrats are not fielding candidates for seven House seats and seven Senate seats. Republicans lack a candidate only for the House seat for north Fargo's District 44, held by Democrat Karla Rose Hanson.

North Dakota has no voter registration. Turnout is calculated by comparing the number of voters to an estimate of the state's voting-age population, or about 582,000 people, which would equal about 23 percent and about average for a June primary.

Also in North Dakota, Brooke LeBeau, Cheyenne River, is running for a school board seat in Bismarck.

Meanwhile, at least two tribal primaries are taking place Tuesday, on the White Earth Nation in Minnesota and the Bishop Paiute Tribe in California.

