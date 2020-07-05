Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

No sign Atlanta Braves are considering name change

(Photo by Dinur | Flickr)

The Associated Press

The Braves released a statement saying the team 'honors, supports and values the Native American community'

Charles Odum
AP Sports Writer 

ATLANTA — With teams in two sports taking a second look at names deemed offensive to Native Americans, the Atlanta Braves on Saturday gave no indication they are willing to consider a similar change. 

The Cleveland Indians said Friday they're reconsidering their nickname following the furor over the NFL Washington Redskins name.

The Braves released a statement saying the team "honors, supports, and values the Native American community. That will never change."

The Braves said they "have much work to do on and off the field."

(Related: Cleveland Indians weigh name change)

The team said in recent months it has "created an even stronger bond with various Native American tribes, both regionally and nationally, on matters related to the Braves and Native American culture."

"We have also held meetings with our Native American Working Group which will collaborate with us on cultural issues, education and community outreach to amplify their voices and show our fans they are still proudly here," the statement said.

The Braves have not said if they will encourage the tomahawk chop and chant by fans this season. The chant caused a stir in last year's NL Division Series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

(Related: Why Washington? 12 stories that explain)

Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said he found the chant insulting. Following Helsley's criticism of the chant, the Braves did not distribute their traditional red foam tomahawks to fans before Game 5 of the series, won by the Cardinals.

The foam cutouts are used when Braves fans do the chop chant at games.

Before Game 5, the Braves said they did not distribute the foam cutouts "out of respect for the concerns" expressed by Helsley. The Braves said they would continue to examine the issue after the season.

There will be no fans in the stands when the Braves' 2020 season, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start on July 23 or 24. The Braves made no reference to the chop in their statement on Saturday.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakotas to Donald Trump: ‘You are not welcome here’

He Sapa is sacred and should be treated as such

Dalton Walker

by

Ahbleyza

Treaty defenders block road leading to Mount Rushmore

Style note: Indian Country Today will refer to individuals defending the Black Hills as treaty defenders. The Black Hills, where Mount Rushmore is carved, are unceded territory in the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 and acknowledged by a 1980 Supreme Court ruling in the United States v. Sioux Nation of Indians.

Indian Country Today

by

Yrrej11

Cleveland Indians weigh name change

The team released a statement Friday night saying it's committed to 'making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality'

The Associated Press

by

Gall

Nevada tribal emergency coordinator named

Cassandra Darrough began work last month with the state Division of Emergency Management

The Associated Press

Columbus hauled away in namesake Ohio city

Updated: Wisconsin community will decide the fate of a similar statue

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Court rules Yakama Nation mining lawsuit can proceed

The Associated Press

Donald Trump: 'Their goal is not a better America. Their goal is to end America'

Chairman Harold Frazier: 'The president is putting our tribal members at risk to stage a photo op at one of our most sacred sites'

The Associated Press

by

hippywashicu

Navajo president: Curfew enforcement will be strict

'There are a handful of residents who do not comply and continue to travel off the Nation and put themselves and others at risk of contracting the coronavirus'

The Associated Press

Oklahoma governor signs gaming compacts with 2 more tribes

The compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town and United Keetoowah Band differ significantly from compacts the governor signed earlier with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe

The Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of July 4, 2020

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Vincent Schilling