No new deaths, but Navajo president calls resurgence of cases 'very troubling'

The Associated Press

Jonathan Nez says a recent spike in coronavirus cases 'could very well lead to widespread infections as we saw back in April and May'

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials report 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths. 

The latest numbers released Sunday night bring the total number of cases to 10,696 with the death toll remaining at 565.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has said he is concerned about 85 new COVID-19 cases that were found late last week on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

In a statement, Nez said the resurgence in new coronavirus cases was "very troubling and could very well lead to widespread infections as we saw back in April and May."

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Tribal health officials said 112,529 people on the reservation have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,339 have recovered.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan

Updated: The campaign’s plan for tribal nations, released Thursday, outlines goals to uphold federal trust responsibilities #NativeVote20

8 myths and atrocities about Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day

On the second Monday of October each year, Native Americans cringe at the thought of honoring a man who committed atrocities against Indigenous People

Vincent Schilling

New missing, murdered laws hailed as ‘huge victory’

President Trump signed Savanna's Act and Not Invisible Act over the weekend

Joaqlin Estus

The case for Dinétah

Statehood will not fix the problems facing the Navajo Nation but it would do two things: Add a voice in Congress and get more money from Washington

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day! Stories we're following on Oct. 12, 2020: How and where to celebrate; Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett; potential major changes for Indigenous TV network; Oglala primaries; and more

Indian Country Today

Training center for officers ready to open

Officers can now stay closer to home

The Associated Press

Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces Senate despite virus

Monday is day one of the Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court nominee

The Associated Press

Oglala Sioux council primary set for Tuesday

More than 80 candidates are running for 20 council seats plus the offices of president and vice president

Indian Country Today

Native groups honored as ‘American Cultural Treasures’

‘What better gift is there than the gift of healing’

Joaqlin Estus

Donald Trump: 'Radical activists ... undermine Christopher Columbus's legacy'

Presidential proclamation includes stark warnings

The Associated Press