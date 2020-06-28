Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Next to fall: John Wayne’s teeth? (Airport and statue too)

Orange County Democrats passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne's "racist and bigoted statements" and said it’s time to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport. (Indian Country Today photo)

The Associated Press

Democrat push to remove John Wayne name and statue from Orange County airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial history, leaders of Orange County's Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne's name, statue and other likenesses from the county's airport because of his racist and bigoted comments. 

The Los Angeles Times reported that earlier this week, officials passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne's "racist and bigoted statements" made in a 1971 interview and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport.

The resolution asked the board "to restore its original name: Orange County Airport."

"There have been past efforts to get this done and now we're putting our name and our backing into this to make sure there is a name change," said Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange Count

According to those who crafted the resolution, the effort to oust Wayne, a longtime resident of Orange County who died in 1979, is part of "a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names (that are) reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues and teams."

In a 1971 Playboy magazine interview, Wayne makes bigoted statements against Black people, Native Americans and the LGBTQ community.

He said, "I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people."

Wayne also said that although he didn't condone slavery, "I don't feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves."

The actor said he felt no remorse in the subjugation of Native Americans.

"I don't feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. … (O)ur so-called stealing of this country from them was just a matter of survival," he said. "There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves."

Wayne also called movies such as "Easy Rider" and "Midnight Cowboy" perverted, and used a gay slur to refer to the two main characters of the latter film.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner told the Times that he had just heard about the Democratic resolution and was unaware of its wording or merit.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A dismantling of country music culture

The band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks

The Associated Press

House adopts bill to make DC 51st state, Senate GOP opposes

Rep. Tom call calls the bill a 'ridiculous idea'

The Associated Press

by

walks-alone

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of Jun 27, 2020

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Andrew Jackson is now under Donald Trump's executive protection

President Trump signs 'strong' executive order to protect monuments

The Associated Press

Washington NFL team name is the ‘equivalent of the Confederate flag’

Support calling for Washington NFL team to #ChangeTheName gaining momentum

Kolby KickingWoman

Judge: Alaska Native corporations can get relief funds

‘This disaster assistance will provide immediate support to Alaska's rural communities suffering from COVID-19 and help repair the economic damage caused by the pandemic’

Dalton Walker

County leader wants Jackson statues removed from courthouses

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for June 25, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Ruling mark a significant win for both Flynn and the Justice Department

The Associated Press

by

Keithjackson

COVID-19-free tribal nations

’We have one objective … to protect human lives’

Joaqlin Estus