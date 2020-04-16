Newscast with guest Vern Jefferson, COVID-19 survivor

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform.

What is it like to test positive for COVID-19 and recover from this novel virus? Vern Jefferson, Meskwaki, spent eight days in the intensive care unit struggling to breathe. He shares his story about how the pandemic affected him, his family and his work.

Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive producer of Indian Country Today.