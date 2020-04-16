Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

Newscast with guest Vern Jefferson, COVID-19 survivor

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform.

What is it like to test positive for COVID-19 and recover from this novel virus? Vern Jefferson, Meskwaki, spent eight days in the intensive care unit struggling to breathe. He shares his story about how the pandemic affected him, his family and his work. 

Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive producer of Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Lost confidence' plus claims of unfair diversion for $8 billion fund

Breaking: Midwest leaders say assistant Interior secretary favors Alaska Native corporation over the tribal governments * Updated 9:30 pm MST

Joaqlin Estus

by

Ak907

Two weeks. $350 billion. (And a lot of tribes are waiting for help making payroll)

Small Business Administration says Payroll Protection Program is out of money

Kolby KickingWoman

Alaskan tribe joins opposition to funding for tribes going to Alaska Native corporations

COVID-19 emergency $8 billion fund on the table

Joaqlin Estus

Navajo Nation extends strict stay-at-home orders

A remote State of the Navajo Nation address could happen as soon as Monday * This story has been updated

Dalton Walker

Newscast with guest Notah Begay, III

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Indian Country Today

Newscast with guest Regis Pecos

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific. * Updated at 9:45 am MST

Indian Country Today

EPA rejects Obama-era rules on air quality; critics cite COVID-19 link

The science has shown that mortality rates for people that have respiratory diseases are substantially higher

Cronkite News

'This is why people should stay home'

COVID-19 related news for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Indian Country Today

Athletes mobilize with a message: Stay at home

World-class athletes include Notah Begay, Lauren Schad, Jacoby Ellsbury, Shy LeBeau, Lyle Thompson and more #ProtectOurCommunitiesStayAtHome

Vincent Schilling

First FBI poster in Navajo language seeks info on homicide

'Having it in both languages, it obviously helps the ability to get tips'

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer