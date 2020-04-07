Newscast with guest Valerie Davidson

Tuesday, April 7: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

The newscast is produced to inform tribal nations about the pandemic and how the novel coronavirus is impacting Native people. We will also cover other stories that arise during this crisis.

Today's guest is Valerie Davidson, incoming president of Alaska Pacific University and former Lt. Gov. of Alaska. She has more than 20 years of experience in health care and education. She is a long time Alaska Native leader and she is Yup'ik from southwest Alaska. In the broadcast she talks about how to wash your wants without water.

Our reporter on today's show is Joaqlin Estus, our national correspondent based in Anchorage. Joaqlin is Tlingit and a long time news reporter based in Alaska.

Read more on how to disinfect without water.

(Related: A sense of urgency in COVID-19 coverage ... and we need your help)

Find our tracker, COVID-19 coverage, opinion pieces, list of events cancelled or postponed and more at the Indian Country Today's COVID-19 Syllabus.



There are two ways to report cases in your tribe: this Google Form or you can email: washingtoneditor@indiancountrytoday.com.

We also hope to hear from family members who had a love one die from COVID-19. This is called: Portraits from the Pandemic. Indian Country Today publishes obituaries at no cost. Send the obituary and a photo (more is welcomed) to: obituary@indiancountrytoday.com.

The first obituary is posted. It’s the story of Gloria Jane Merculief, Deg Hit’an Athabaskan, “A beautiful soul, accepting, peaceful, calm.”

Please continue to send news releases and op eds.