Newscast with guest Valerie Davidson

Tuesday, April 7: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

The newscast is produced to inform tribal nations about the pandemic and how the novel coronavirus is impacting Native people. We will also cover other stories that arise during this crisis.

Today's guest is Valerie Davidson, incoming president of Alaska Pacific University and former Lt. Gov. of Alaska. She has more than 20 years of experience in health care and education. She is a long time Alaska Native leader and she is Yup'ik from southwest Alaska. In the broadcast she talks about how to wash your wants without water.

Our reporter on today's show is Joaqlin Estus, our national correspondent based in Anchorage. Joaqlin is Tlingit and a long time news reporter based in Alaska. 

Read more on how to disinfect without water. 

(Related: A sense of urgency in COVID-19 coverage ... and we need your help)

Find our tracker, COVID-19 coverage, opinion pieces, list of events cancelled or postponed and more at the Indian Country Today's COVID-19 Syllabus.

There are two ways to report cases in your tribe: this Google Form or you can email: washingtoneditor@indiancountrytoday.com.

We also hope to hear from family members who had a love one die from COVID-19. This is called: Portraits from the Pandemic. Indian Country Today publishes obituaries at no cost. Send the obituary and a photo (more is welcomed) to: obituary@indiancountrytoday.com. 

The first obituary is posted. It’s the story of Gloria Jane Merculief, Deg Hit’an Athabaskan, “A beautiful soul, accepting, peaceful, calm.”

Please continue to send news releases and op eds. 

Newscast with guest Dean Seneca

Watch our newscast weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time for coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

'Our hearts are heavy'

Oklahoma tops COVID-19-related news for Monday April 6, 2020

Indian Country Today

'If you choose to vote ... wear a mask and make sure to wash your hands'

Wisconsin voting underway despite virus

Indian Country Today

Keystone XL begins amid virus; 100 workers now, thousands to come

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US  Keystone XL pipeline

The Associated Press

Federal rules: Tribal casinos are ineligible for payroll help

‘Congress said ‘any’ small business can get paycheck protection for its people, the SBA has no right to say anything less to small tribal gaming businesses’ * Updated 12 MST

Mark Trahant

'This is our Pearl Harbor moment' ... and Indian Country is right there

The Navajo Nation has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than the states of West Virginia, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska or Guam and the Virgin Islands

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

'It's hard when you love something'

Joaqlin Estus

‘This is a matter of life and death’’

Navajo Nation is an Indian Country COVID-19 hotspot, as medical supplies are dwindling nationally. A summary of COVID-19-related news for Saturday April 4, 2020

Indian Country Today

‘A beautiful soul, accepting, peaceful, calm’

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Indian Country Today

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 4, 2020

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Vincent Schilling