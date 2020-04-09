Indian Country Today
Newscast with guest Shelly Diaz

Thursday, April 9: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

The newscast is produced to inform tribal nations about the pandemic and how the novel coronavirus is impacting Native people. We will also cover other stories that arise during this crisis.

Our guest today is Shelly Diaz, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and the HUB Coordinator for the Minnesota Tribal Coalition for 2020 Census. The HUB is coordinating census participation for 11 tribes. Diaz talks about how the pandemic is affecting the count and why it's still important to fill out your census form. 

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye is our Washington editor. In addition to giving the latest COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country, she also covers the Census 2020.  

Newscast with guest Dean Seneca

Watch our newscast weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time for coverage on COVID-19

macblackwolf

A global prayer: This Easter stay at home

'One should not assume that we are going to be rescued by a change in the weather ... assume that the virus will continue to do its thing'

The Associated Press

Senior spring collegiate athletes face big decision

Native athletes who are seniors and participate in spring sports have difficult decision ahead of them

Kolby KickingWoman

Urban Indians are largely invisible from COVID-19 reporting

COVID-19 related news for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders: 'Path toward victory is virtually impossible'

Biden is now the likely Democratic Party nominee

The Associated Press

by

DonaldMcDonald

New life of a trucker: Less traffic. More hours. And so much kindness

Native truck drivers across the U.S. report similar changes tied to the pandemic: long shifts, extra precautions, fewer wrecks and more “thank yous.”

Aliyah Chavez

Newscast with guest Dr. Evan Adams

Wednesday, April 8: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

Bold or foolish? Baseball considers a May start in Arizona without fans

Major League Baseball is working on a plan but critics doubt that it will happen because of COVID-19 related issues

Cronkite News

A scary, global race to get home

Good news: Two Phoenix-area women who were living in the U.K. when coronavirus cases began skyrocketing in Europe say they’re relieved to be back with family

Dalton Walker

Two pueblos have some of the highest infection rates in US

COVID-19 related news for Tuesday April 7, 2020

Aliyah Chavez