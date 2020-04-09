Newscast with guest Shelly Diaz

Thursday, April 9: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

The newscast is produced to inform tribal nations about the pandemic and how the novel coronavirus is impacting Native people. We will also cover other stories that arise during this crisis.

Our guest today is Shelly Diaz, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and the HUB Coordinator for the Minnesota Tribal Coalition for 2020 Census. The HUB is coordinating census participation for 11 tribes. Diaz talks about how the pandemic is affecting the count and why it's still important to fill out your census form.

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye is our Washington editor. In addition to giving the latest COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country, she also covers the Census 2020.