Newscast with guest Regis Pecos

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Indian Country Today's guest is Regis Pecos, Cochiti Pueblo, co-founder and co-director of the Leadership Institute at the Santa Fe Indian School in New Mexico.

Pecos is also a former governor and lieutenant governor of Cochiti Pueblo. He served in the NM House of Representatives as both a member and speaker of the house. Pecos helped draft the Tribal Response Plan for tribes in NM fighting COVID-19. He is a graduate of Princeton University. 

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, our Washington editor, gives us the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country and how the census operations are being impacted by the pandemic. 

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive editor for Indian Country Today.

Athletes mobilize with a message: Stay at home

World-class athletes include Notah Begay, Lauren Schad, Jacoby Ellsbury, Shy LeBeau, Lyle Thompson and more #ProtectOurCommunitiesStayAtHome

Vincent Schilling

First FBI poster in Navajo language seeks info on homicide

'Having it in both languages, it obviously helps the ability to get tips'

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer

Newscast with guest Fawn Sharp

Indian Country Today

Navajo Nation cases climb, president hails curfew

COVID-19 related news for Monday, April 13, 2020

Indian Country Today

Winners, losers and $8 billion is not enough

How does the federal government divide billions among 574 tribal nations?

Mark Trahant

Fire Fauci? Presidential retweet raises new questions

Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments on US virus response seem to draw Donald J. Trump's attention and a response

The Associated Press

Arizona: 16 percent of COVID-19 deaths are Native Americans

Arizona releases demographic information on virus deaths

The Associated Press

The COVID-19 hit to Indian Country is nearly $50 billion

Developing story. Harvard study looks at loss of payroll, income

Mark Trahant

Tribes and Alaska Native corporations? Dividing $8 billion

Federal deadline is Monday for consultation for the Tribal Government Relief Fund * Story updated April 13th at 6 am EDT

Indian Country Today

Cherokee preacher remembered as giving, ‘authentic’

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Indian Country Today