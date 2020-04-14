Newscast with guest Regis Pecos

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Indian Country Today's guest is Regis Pecos, Cochiti Pueblo, co-founder and co-director of the Leadership Institute at the Santa Fe Indian School in New Mexico.

Pecos is also a former governor and lieutenant governor of Cochiti Pueblo. He served in the NM House of Representatives as both a member and speaker of the house. Pecos helped draft the Tribal Response Plan for tribes in NM fighting COVID-19. He is a graduate of Princeton University.

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, our Washington editor, gives us the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country and how the census operations are being impacted by the pandemic.

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive editor for Indian Country Today.