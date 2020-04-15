Newscast with guest Notah Begay, III

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific.

"I know we are going to lose loved ones," says professional golfer, Notah Begay, III. He's Navajo, San Felipe and Isleta and is concerned about the rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indian Country. He talks about his efforts to get the word out for everyone to stay at home.

Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive producer of Indian Country Today.