Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

Newscast with guest Notah Begay, III

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific.

"I know we are going to lose loved ones," says professional golfer, Notah Begay, III. He's Navajo, San Felipe and Isleta and is concerned about the rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indian Country. He talks about his efforts to get the word out for everyone to stay at home. 

Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country. 

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive producer of Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Lost confidence' plus claims of unfair diversion for $8 billion fund

Breaking: Midwest leaders say assistant Interior secretary favors Alaska Native corporation over the tribal governments * Updated 9:30 pm MST

Joaqlin Estus

by

NKent805

EPA rejects Obama-era rules on air quality; critics cite COVID-19 link

The science has shown that mortality rates for people that have respiratory diseases are substantially higher

Cronkite News

Newscast with guest Regis Pecos

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific. * Updated at 9:45 am MST

Indian Country Today

'This is why people should stay home'

COVID-19 related news for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Indian Country Today

Athletes mobilize with a message: Stay at home

World-class athletes include Notah Begay, Lauren Schad, Jacoby Ellsbury, Shy LeBeau, Lyle Thompson and more #ProtectOurCommunitiesStayAtHome

Vincent Schilling

First FBI poster in Navajo language seeks info on homicide

'Having it in both languages, it obviously helps the ability to get tips'

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer

Newscast with guest Fawn Sharp

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Indian Country Today

Navajo Nation cases climb, president hails curfew

COVID-19 related news for Monday, April 13, 2020

Indian Country Today

Winners, losers and $8 billion is not enough

How does the federal government divide billions among 574 tribal nations?

Mark Trahant

Fire Fauci? Presidential retweet raises new questions

Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments on US virus response seem to draw Donald J. Trump's attention and a response

The Associated Press

by

Awhitewing