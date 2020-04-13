Indian Country Today
Newscast with guest Fawn Sharp

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Indian Country Today's newscast is produced to inform tribal nations about the pandemic and how the novel coronavirus is impacting Native people. 

Our guest today is Fawn Sharp, president of the Quinault Nation and the president of the National Congress of American Indians. She discusses the $8 Billion aid marked for Indian Country and how Alaska Native corporations are seeking a large portion of that funding. 

President Sharp also covers the Paycheck Protection Plan and the Employee Retention Credit plan. 

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, our Washington editor, tells us the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country and how the tribal curfew played out on the Navajo Nation this weekend. The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive editor for Indian Country Today. 

Previous stories:

VIDEO HERE

Find our tracker, COVID-19 coverage, opinion pieces, list of events cancelled or postponed and more at the Indian Country Today's COVID-19 Syllabus.

There are two ways to report cases in your tribe: this Google Form or you can email: washingtoneditor@indiancountrytoday.com.

(Read more: A sense of urgency in COVID-19 coverage ... and we need your help)

We also hope to hear from family members who had a love one die from COVID-19. This is called: Portraits from the Pandemic. Indian Country Today publishes obituaries at no cost. Send the obituary and a photo (more is welcomed) to: obituary@indiancountrytoday.com.

The first obituary is posted. It’s the story of Gloria Jane Merculief, Deg Hit’an Athabaskan, “A beautiful soul, accepting, peaceful, calm.”

Please continue to send news releases and op eds. 

Tribal radio stations can find the 5-minute newscast and entire newscast audio available to download at Indian Country Today's Soundcloud.

