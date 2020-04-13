Newscast with guest Fawn Sharp

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m eastern time on our platform and the program will air on FNX weeknights at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Indian Country Today's newscast is produced to inform tribal nations about the pandemic and how the novel coronavirus is impacting Native people.

Our guest today is Fawn Sharp, president of the Quinault Nation and the president of the National Congress of American Indians. She discusses the $8 Billion aid marked for Indian Country and how Alaska Native corporations are seeking a large portion of that funding.

President Sharp also covers the Paycheck Protection Plan and the Employee Retention Credit plan.

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, our Washington editor, tells us the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country and how the tribal curfew played out on the Navajo Nation this weekend. The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive editor for Indian Country Today.

