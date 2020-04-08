Newscast with guest Dr. Evan Adams

Wednesday, April 8: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

The newscast is produced to inform tribal nations about the pandemic and how the novel coronavirus is impacting Native people. We will also cover other stories that arise during this crisis.

Our guest today is Dr. Evan Adams, chief medical officer for the British Columbia First Nations Health Authority. He is also an actor with his most memorable character being Thomas Builds-The-Fire in the movie Smoke Signals. He is from the Tla'amin Nation in British Columbia, Canada.

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye is our Washington editor and she gives the latest COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The daily newscast is directed and produced by Vincent Schilling.