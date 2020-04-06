Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

Newscast with guest Dean Seneca

Indian Country Today

Watch our newscast weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time for coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today is starting a weekday newscast to help inform tribal nations about the pandemic and to see how the novel coronavirus is impacting Native people. We will also cover other stories that arise during this crisis. 

Today's guest is Dean Seneca, chief executive officer of Seneca Scientific Solutions Plus. Seneca has had on-the-ground experience working on infectious disease and pandemics. In 2014 he went to the West Africa country of Sierra Leone and helped lead the fight against the Ebola pandemic. He has an undergraduate degree in planning and design and two masters, one in public health and another in urban and regional planning. He is also veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves as a major for 14 years. He is a citizen of the Seneca Nation. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keystone XL begins amid virus; 100 workers now, thousands to come

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US  Keystone XL pipeline

The Associated Press

Federal rules: Tribal casinos are ineligible for payroll help

‘Congress said ‘any’ small business can get paycheck protection for its people, the SBA has no right to say anything less to small tribal gaming businesses’ * Updated 12 MST

Mark Trahant

by

pell

'This is our Pearl Harbor moment' ... and Indian Country is right there

The Navajo Nation has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than the states of West Virginia, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska or Guam and the Virgin Islands

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

'It's hard when you love something'

Joaqlin Estus

‘This is a matter of life and death’’

Navajo Nation is an Indian Country COVID-19 hotspot, as medical supplies are dwindling nationally. A summary of COVID-19-related news for Saturday April 4, 2020

Indian Country Today

by

pell

‘A beautiful soul, accepting, peaceful, calm’

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Indian Country Today

by

pell

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 4, 2020

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

‘Worried sick’ about spreading virus during pipeline construction

CDC urges everyone to wear a mask in public (but president says it's voluntary and he won't do that) * Updated 7 MST

Indian Country Today

Census count starts off slow

Forms can be completed online, over the phone or by mail

Cronkite News

by

meave390

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for April 2, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today