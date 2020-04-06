Newscast with guest Dean Seneca

Watch our newscast weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time for coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today is starting a weekday newscast to help inform tribal nations about the pandemic and to see how the novel coronavirus is impacting Native people. We will also cover other stories that arise during this crisis.

Today's guest is Dean Seneca, chief executive officer of Seneca Scientific Solutions Plus. Seneca has had on-the-ground experience working on infectious disease and pandemics. In 2014 he went to the West Africa country of Sierra Leone and helped lead the fight against the Ebola pandemic. He has an undergraduate degree in planning and design and two masters, one in public health and another in urban and regional planning. He is also veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves as a major for 14 years. He is a citizen of the Seneca Nation.