Newscast with a reporters' roundtable

Friday, April 10: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been disrupting society and Indigenous communities. Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye gives us the updated numbers that show the impact on tribal communities.

Indian Country Today has been reporting on COVID-19 since late February. The virus first hit the Navajo Nation in the remote and small community of Chilchinbeto, Ariz. In Wyoming the virus has made its way into the Wind River community.

Today's newscast is a roundtable with Indian Country Today reporter Aliyah Chavez, Savannah Mahr, tribal affairs reporter for Wyoming Public Radio and Cindy Yurth, assistant editor for the Navajo Times.

Read our Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus for all our coverage of COVID-19. It contains links to Trackers for the world, the United States, and the number of cases in Indian Country. The tracker is updated daily.