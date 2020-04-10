Indian Country Today
Newscast with a reporters' roundtable

Indian Country Today

Friday, April 10: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been disrupting society and Indigenous communities. Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye gives us the updated numbers that show the impact on tribal communities. 

Indian Country Today has been reporting on COVID-19 since late February. The virus first hit the Navajo Nation in the remote and small community of Chilchinbeto, Ariz. In Wyoming the virus has made its way into the Wind River community. 

Today's newscast is a roundtable with Indian Country Today reporter Aliyah Chavez, Savannah Mahr, tribal affairs reporter for Wyoming Public Radio and Cindy Yurth, assistant editor for the Navajo Times. 

Read our Indian Country's COVID-19 syllabus for all our coverage of COVID-19. It contains links to Trackers for the world, the United States, and the number of cases in Indian Country. The tracker is updated daily. 

Alaska villages clamp down on travel

'The less mixing we have going on at this point, the more we slow the virus down'

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for April 9, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

by

badskpr

Newscast with guest Shelly Diaz

Thursday, April 9: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

A global prayer: This Easter stay at home

'One should not assume that we are going to be rescued by a change in the weather ... assume that the virus will continue to do its thing'

The Associated Press

by

Stacer

New Mexico circulates broad tribal preparedness guide

Tribal leaders in New Mexico collaborate to create sweeping coronavirus document

Aliyah Chavez

Newscast with guest Dean Seneca

Watch our newscast weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time for coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

by

macblackwolf

Senior spring collegiate athletes face big decision

Native athletes who are seniors and participate in spring sports have difficult decision ahead of them

Kolby KickingWoman

New life of a trucker: Less traffic. More hours. And so much kindness

Native truck drivers across the U.S. report similar changes tied to the pandemic: long shifts, extra precautions, fewer wrecks and more “thank yous.”

Aliyah Chavez

Urban Indians are largely invisible from COVID-19 reporting

COVID-19 related news for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders: 'Path toward victory is virtually impossible'

Biden is now the likely Democratic Party nominee

The Associated Press

by

DonaldMcDonald