Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

Newscast with a reporters' roundtable

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform.

Each Friday is a reporters' roundtable to discuss the coverage of COVID-19 and its impact on Indian Country. Today's guests are Chris Johnson, a reporter for Kalihwisaks, the newspaper for the Oneida Nation in Wisconsin, and Joaqlin Estus, national correspondent for Indian Country Today. Estus is based in Anchorage. 

Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive producer of Indian Country Today.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nasty Twitter fight: ‘She wants to profit’ versus that’s ‘despicable'

The assistant secretary for Indian Affairs has a Trump-like moment when she attacks a U.S. senator.

Joaqlin Estus

by

Paiute_Girl

'Lost confidence' plus claims of unfair diversion for $8 billion fund

Breaking: Midwest leaders say assistant Interior secretary favors Alaska Native corporation over the tribal governments * Updated 9:30 pm MST

Joaqlin Estus

by

BlueValley

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for April 16, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy

Associated Press

Study: Warming makes US West megadrought worst in modern age

Associated Press

US job losses mount as economic pain deepens

Hitting Indian Country hard: 'The reality is that many tribes have to rely on their gaming and non-gaming enterprise monies to fund their basic services'

Associated Press

'Praying for our people'

Tribes press judge to halt Keystone XL pipeline

The Associated Press

Newscast with guest Vern Jefferson, COVID-19 survivor

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform.

Indian Country Today

Two weeks. $350 billion. (And a lot of tribes are waiting for help making payroll)

Small Business Administration says Payroll Protection Program is out of money

Kolby KickingWoman

Alaskan tribe joins opposition to funding for tribes going to Alaska Native corporations

COVID-19 emergency $8 billion fund on the table

Joaqlin Estus