Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

New York City seal should be re-examined, de Blasio says

The Associated Press

Associated Press

NEW YORK — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would be in favor of re-examining if the city seal holds up to contemporary scrutiny. 

"It's the kind of thing a commission should look at carefully and decide if it still makes sense for the 21st century," de Blasio said Monday at his daily news conference.

A city commission selected the seal in 1914 to unite all five boroughs under one flag and seal.

Joe Baker, the co-founder and executive director of the Lenape Center, says the Native American man on the seal is "cartoonish" and that the seal ignores the history of violence and destruction inflicted on indigenous people by settlers.

"It has the little Dutchman and the little Indian, and everyone is standing there in a very erect posture with the eagle above," said Baker. "And the Indian has two eagle feathers and the breechcloth."

The seal features a Dutch settler holding a rope with a loop tied at the end and a Native American man wearing a loincloth holding a bow standing beside a crest. The crest features beavers and barrels to signify the region's history with the fur trade.

The mayor did not outline specific steps to the re-examination or reinvention of the seal. 

AP Logo little
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lenape88
Lenape88

It's a start.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up

More than 62 percent of households had responded to the census as of Sunday, leaving about 55 million households that will require visits by census takers

The Associated Press

Lawmakers OK bill reviewing controversial state seal, flag

The Associated Press

Menominee Tribe closing offices amid COVID-19 outbreak

Tribe said its number of confirmed cases has nearly doubled in a week

The Associated Press

Joe Biden: ‘A strong and powerful voice’ for Native women

Native women roundtable discusses Joe Biden’s plan for Indian Country #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Protesters threaten Indigenous Seattle council member

'Their only purpose to come to my house and physically threaten me is to purely terrorize me,' says Debora Juarez, Blackfeet

Adrian Jawort

by

RGuardipee

Judge sides with Oklahoma tribes over gambling compacts

‘Tribal gaming in this state will continue to be strong, not only for the tribes, but for all of Oklahoma,’ Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says

Kolby KickingWoman

NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet

Engineer Aaron Yazzie, Navajo, worked on NASA's Perseverance Rover and will be sharing his experience via an Instagram takeover on Indian Country Today

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

News we're watching on July 28, 2020

Indian Country Today

John Lewis' body arrives in Capitol Rotunda to lie in state

Lewis becomes the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Rotunda

The Associated Press

by

khansa

Ivanka Trump headlines MMIW office opening

Visit draws sharp criticism from Lt. Gov. Flanagan, White Earth Ojibwe, and other Minnesota Democrats, who called it a ‘photo op’

Vincent Schilling