New Mexico senator presents veterans' histories to Library of Congress

The Associated Press

'My father probably spent the last 15 years of his life in New Mexico, and he would point out to me about the tradition of Native Americans and Hispanics and others, serving with great distinction'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tom Udall has presented 90 oral histories his office collected from New Mexico veterans to the Library of Congress. 

The New Mexico Democrat joined Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on Monday to virtually present the oral histories as part of the Veterans History Project.

Udall and his staff worked with the veterans to ensure that the state's diverse and multicultural experiences were reflected in the oral histories.

"My staff and I have been involved with (the Veterans History Project) in the last year, and we've been collecting oral histories from veterans all across New Mexico," Udall said.

The Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress' American Folklife Center collects, preserves, and makes personal accounts of American war veterans accessible.

"My father probably spent the last 15 years of his life in New Mexico, and he would point out to me about the tradition of Native Americans and Hispanics and others, serving with great distinction," Udall said. "And we wanted to capture that."

To view the more than 110,000 narrative histories and learn more about how to participate, visit the Veterans History Project website at loc.gov/vets. The stories submitted by Udall's office will be processed by the Library of Congress and later available online.

