New Mexico Democrats to hold runoff election

The Democratic Party announced a runoff slated for Wednesday; Acoma Pueblo candidate not chosen to advance in selection process

The New Mexico Democratic Party announced a runoff slated for Wednesday after no candidate received a majority vote in Tuesday’s selection process aiming to gear up for a June special election to fill Deb Haaland’s old U.S. House seat.

New Mexico state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and state Rep. Melanie Stansbury will move to a runoff election on Wednesday.

Acoma Pueblo lawmaker and attorney Georgene Louis was a candidate for the nomination but was not chosen.

The selection process includes a closed-door, internal election by members of the party’s “state central committee.” The committee is a special coalition made up of approximately 200 local Democrats who voted for the party’s nominee.

“I want to extend my gratitude to all of the incredible candidates who will not be advancing,” the party’s chair Marg Elliston said in a statement. “We’re grateful to all of our candidates for running strong, issue-focused campaigns, and we look forward to determining our nominee in the coming days.”

Whichever candidate is selected by the party will be the lone Democrat on June’s ballot.

Other party’s have already chosen its nominees in Republican state Sen. Mark Moores and Libertarian Chris Manning.

A three-term state senator, Moores positioned himself as a seasoned campaigner and fundraiser, with a conservative voting record at the statehouse in Santa Fe on issues of gun rights and natural resources.

Manning is a war veteran and staff auditor at an accounting business who says he will address health insurance reform and ending the war in Afghanistan, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The results are as follows, according to the NM Democratic Party:

Antoinette Sedillo Lopez – 74 votes

Melanie Stansbury – 43 votes

Randi McGinn – 34 votes

Victor Reyes – 18 votes

Selinda Guerrero – 13 votes

Georgene Louis – 13 votes

Francisco Fernández – 2 votes

Patricia Roybal Caballero – 1 vote

In addition, one person wrote in “ABSTAIN.”

Voting will resume Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. The process will continue until a candidate receives a majority of votes by the committee.

