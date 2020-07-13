'NEVER' is here for Washington NFL team

The franchise will reportedly retire its racist nickname Monday

The Washington NFL franchise plans to retire its controversial nickname Monday, according to multiple reports.

News broke over the weekend that team owner Daniel Snyder will retire the name and reveal a new team name Monday morning, according to USA Today. The new name remains unknown, but Warriors, Red Wolves and Redtails have ranked among the most popular choices among fans on social media, according to USA Today.

Sports Business Journal reporter Ben Fischer also reported the news of the coming name change.

Earlier this month, the franchise announced that it would do a “thorough review of the team’s name” after mounting pressure by investors and business partners of the team. Amazon, Target, Walmart, Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods have pulled team merchandise from their websites.

On June 26, a group of 88 investors representing more than $620 billion in assets sent an open letter to FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo calling for them to terminate business and public relationships with the team until the racist team name is changed.

Snyder bought the team in 1999 and told USA Today that he would “NEVER” change the name.

For years, advocates like Suzan Harjo, Hodulgee Muscogee and Cheyenne, and Amanda Blackhorse, Dine, have been leading the fight for change.

Blackhorse is expecting and on Sunday posted on her public Facebook page that she is due any day now and will welcome a name change.

“Wouldn’t it be great for my Indigenous baby to be born into a world where there are no racist “Native mascot/names,” she wrote.

Native American advocacy groups have tried for decades to force a change, and a peer-reviewed UC Berkeley study released earlier this year revealed 67 percent of those surveyed who strongly identify as Native agreed or strongly agreed the name was offensive.

The death of George Floyd in Minnesota and other examples of police brutality against Black people in the U.S. sparked protests worldwide and changes to various brands considered racially insensitive.

Also on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves said it was not changing its name, but is looking at its controversial tomahawk chop celebration, according to ESPN. The Cleveland professional baseball team is also considering a name change. The team only removed its Chief Wahoo logo in 2019.

