Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Nebraska lake named for Chief Big Elk

This 2007 photo shows sign south of Rosalie, Nebraska, on a road leading to the Omaha Indian Reservation. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

The Associated Press

'I'm grateful he will be remembered in an area of beauty and nature,' says Rudi Mitchell, the leader's great-great-great grandson

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new flood mitigation reservoir in Nebraska is being named Big Elk Lake in honor of Chief Big Elk, a leader of the Omaha tribe. 

Directors of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board announced the unanimous decision Thursday.

"Big Elk played an important role in Sarpy County history, and naming this flood mitigation reservoir after him is a meaningful way to not only commemorate the historical imprint Big Elk left, but keep it alive by educating others on this great leader's life, death and all he accomplished in between," director Kevyn Sopinski said in a news release.

Rudi Mitchell, the great-great-great grandson of Chief Big Elk, said Big Elk had a gift for peacefully bringing together settlers and the Omaha tribe. 

"This says a lot about the kind of leader he was, and I'm grateful he will be remembered in an area of beauty and nature," Mitchell said.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Black Tulsans call Trump's Juneteenth rally a 'slap in the face'

From Oklahoma civic officials to Sen. Kamala Harris of California, black leaders say it's offensive for the president to pick the day marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

The Associated Press

10 people whose statues should replace Columbus

Statues of Columbus are starting to go away. What’s next? How do we make the stone-tablet version of our history more representative of the actual history * Updated

Mark Trahant

by

JackPonting

Outrage over George Floyd's death intensifies campaign to purge statues

The movement to pull down Confederate monuments has extended to statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers around the world, including Christopher Columbus and Belgium’s King Leopold II

The Associated Press

Beheaded Columbus statue removed from Boston park

The statue will be placed in storage as the city reassesses its significance, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says

The Associated Press

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Last week's jobs report showed that employers added 2.5 million jobs in May

The Associated Press

Choctaw, Cherokee man paralyzed in fall from bridge during Oklahoma protest

'The doctors think that when the swelling goes down it will relieve the pressure' in the spine and allow Ryan to regain use of his legs and fully recover

The Associated Press

Jacksonville is front-runner for Trump convention speech

'Several cities are still being considered'

The Associated Press

Freeing Sk’aliCh’elh-tanaut

Tribe, advocates aim to free oldest known captive orca

Joaqlin Estus

by

JackP123

Columbus takes another dive: Protesters topple Minnesota statute

Demonstrators say they tried many times to remove the statue through the political process, but without success

The Associated Press

Things to know for Thursday June 11, 2020

Things to Know for Thursday June 11, 2020

Indian Country Today