Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo tribe reports another 160 COVID cases

A sign for Navajo Drive is seen against a cloud-darkened Sentinel Mesa in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo Reservation on April 30. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

In all, the tribe has reported 20,095 coronavirus cases resulting in 731 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, plus four more related deaths. 

In all, the tribe now has reported 20,095 coronavirus cases resulting in 731 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials said more than 186,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested, and nearly 11,000 have recovered from COVID-19.

Navajo Department of Health officials said 77 communities on the reservation still have uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

Tribal officials have said nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge.

The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown that requires all residents to remain home at all times with the exception of essential workers that are required to report to work, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water and medicine.

On Thursday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are scheduled to distribute food packages at Birdsprings Chapter and Indian Wells Chapter.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

40+ gift ideas that are Indigenius

Updated: An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Indian Country Today

by

VMatUI

Internet declares ‘Deb for Interior’ week

Tribal leaders, celebrities and Congress members ring praise for Rep. Deb Haaland on social media * Corrected

Aliyah Chavez

by

Harv Hilowitz

Teams say Indian names show respect, history says otherwise

' ... the name is no longer acceptable in our world'

The Associated Press

Alaska governor aims to punish financiers opposed to Arctic drilling

‘It makes no sense for Alaska to allow financial institutions to benefit handsomely’

Joaqlin Estus

Deb Haaland: 'An excellent choice' for Interior

Updated: The New Mexico Democrat, if selected, would make history as the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency

Indian Country Today

'Big Sky' stumbles in addressing criticism

Native leaders say the ABC show's actions to address concerns were 'bumpy' and insulting

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we're following on Dec. 16: Minnesota MMIW task force report; Haaland lead contender for Interior; Federal death penalty must include tribal consent; Culturally responsive evaluation framework; online guide to shopping Indigenous; and more

Indian Country Today

160 new COVID cases on Navajo Nation

In all, the tribe has reported 19,929 cases resulting in 727 deaths

The Associated Press

Blue Lake ‘fight was never given up’

Richard Nixon signed the bill returning Blue Lake to the Taos Pueblo on December 15, 1970

Mark Trahant

Native electors help seal Biden win

Several Native people participated in Monday’s Electoral College vote that formally chose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president *Corrected

Aliyah Chavez