Navajo report 197 new virus cases

Sign on the Navajo Nation (Photo by Daja E. Henry/Cronkite News, File)

The Associated Press

President Jonathan Nez is urging households not to have anyone over during the Thanksgiving holiday

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 197 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths from the virus as of Monday evening. 

A day earlier, officials had reported 383 cases, an all-time high for the vast reservation.

In all, the tribe has reported more than 15,000 cases of the virus and 631 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Navajo Nation is under a three-week stay-at-home order. Only essential workers are allowed to come and go. Others are permitted to travel in cases of emergency or for essentials.

President Jonathan Nez is urging households not to have anyone over during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The coronavirus has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

