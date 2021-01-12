Indian Country Today
Navajo report 154 new COVID cases

In this Dec. 29 photo, registered nurse Starla Garcia prepares a coronavirus vaccine in Chinle, Arizona, for someone who enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccine trials on the Navajo Nation and initially received a placebo. (Nina Mayer Ritchie/Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health via AP, File)

The Associated Press

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 154 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths.  

The latest figures increased the tribe's totals since the pandemic began to 25,383 cases while the known death toll stayed at 871.

Health officials said more than 216,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and nearly 13,000 have recovered.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The tribe is continuing its weekend lockdowns that run from Friday night to early Monday morning.

All Navajo Nation residents are required to stay at home unless they are essential workers or have an emergency.

The weekend lockdowns extend through Jan. 25.

