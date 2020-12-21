Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo officials urge COVID vigilance over holidays

Sign on the Navajo Nation (Photo by Daja E. Henry/Cronkite News, File)

The Associated Press

'We saw a spike in new COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, so we want to avoid that happening again'

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 157 new cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday, the lowest daily count this month. 

Still, tribal officials are urging residents of the vast reservation to stay vigilant to help stop the spread of the coronavirus amid the holiday season when families usually gather to celebrate.

"We saw a spike in new COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, so we want to avoid that happening again," said Navajo President Jonathan Nez.

He encouraged everyone to spend Christmas with only the people in their household. A stay-at-home order is in effect until Dec. 28, along with a weekend lockdown where business hours are limited. The tribe also requires masks to be worn in public.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases on the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 21,019. The tribe reported one additional death Sunday, bringing the death toll to 746, according to the Navajo Department of Health.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

40+ gift ideas that are Indigenius

Updated: An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Indian Country Today

by

IamWind

'I’ll be fierce for all of us'

Updated: Rep. Deb Haaland is poised to become the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency

Aliyah Chavez

by

Hodag

Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, produces steam cloud

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting

The Associated Press

Alaska Natives: Crucial traditions at risk

‘Subsistence is absolutely critical to our survival; without it we don't exist out here’

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we're following for Dec. 21: Haaland addresses historic nomination, CARES Act deadline looms, a very special winter solstice, Udall helps pass bills for Native veterans and more

Indian Country Today

Deb Haaland faces momentous questions at Interior

The agency manages 500 million acres — more than Texas, California, Montana and New Mexico combined — and the range of its operations is mind-boggling

Joaqlin Estus

by

Idiotnews

Deadline looms for tribes’ CARES Act spending

Updated: ‘If this legislation is not passed, our tribe, along with numerous others, may have to return unused funds to the Department of Treasury’

Dalton Walker

Blue Lake ‘fight was never given up’

Richard Nixon signed the bill returning Blue Lake to the Taos Pueblo on December 15, 1970

Mark Trahant

by

caniscandida

Deb Haaland: 'Honored and ready to serve'

Updated: President-elect Joe Biden introduces his environmental team

The Associated Press

by

5thgen

Cleveland team manager: Name change 'correct'

'Nobody was ever trying to be disrespectful, but that wasn't a good enough answer anymore,' Terry Francona said

The Associated Press