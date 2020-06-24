Navajo officer's funeral set for Thursday

The department says it's working with the family and venue to ensure safety protocols and to livestream the service for the public

Kalle Benallie

Indian Country Today

Funeral details for Officer Micheal Lee have been released.

Lee, Navajo, died Friday, marking the Navajo Police Department’s first law enforcement death as a result of COVID-19.

He served nearly 30 years in the department and is survived by his wife and children. His funeral is set for Thursday at 10 a.m. local time in Chinle, Arizona, at the Potter House Christian Center.

The department said it is working with the family and venue to ensure safety protocols and to livestream the service for the public.

Officer Michael Lee (Photo courtesy of the Navajo Police Department)

“Planning a service under these circumstances is difficult, but with the heart Officer Lee had for his family and community, he would want everyone to be safe,” Chief Phillip Francisco said. “Having said that, we are doing all we can to ensure we look at all avenues to accommodate extended family, officers and dignitaries while honoring his life as a police officer.”

More details about the livestream will be released soon on the department’s official Facebook page.

Since beginning his law enforcement career in 1990 at the Navajo Police Academy in Toyei, Arizona, Lee served as a patrol officer, enforced sex offender laws and helped with information technology. He also worked closely with the community and lent a hand organizing many annual Native American Toys for Tots events over many years.

Lee worked in the Window Rock, Arizona, district for seven years and remained in the Chinle district for 22 years.

The family is kindly asking that any donations be made through established bank accounts and Zelle transfers:

Memorial Account for Officer Michael Lee

Wells Fargo Bank

Account: 5341652773

Phone Number: 928-551-3225

Name: Erica Jake