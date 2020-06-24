Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo officer's funeral set for Thursday

Supporters stand along the procession route as Officer Micheal Lee’s body is transported Friday from Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix to Rollies Mortuary in Gallup, New Mexico. (Photo provided by the Navajo Police Department Facebook)

Kalle Benallie

The department says it's working with the family and venue to ensure safety protocols and to livestream the service for the public

Kalle Benallie

Indian Country Today

Funeral details for Officer Micheal Lee have been released.

Lee, Navajo, died Friday, marking the Navajo Police Department’s first law enforcement death as a result of COVID-19.

He served nearly 30 years in the department and is survived by his wife and children. His funeral is set for Thursday at 10 a.m. local time in Chinle, Arizona, at the Potter House Christian Center.

The department said it is working with the family and venue to ensure safety protocols and to livestream the service for the public.

Officer Michael Lee of the Navajo Police Department. (Photo courtesy of the Navajo Police Department)
Officer Michael Lee (Photo courtesy of the Navajo Police Department)

“Planning a service under these circumstances is difficult, but with the heart Officer Lee had for his family and community, he would want everyone to be safe,” Chief Phillip Francisco said. “Having said that, we are doing all we can to ensure we look at all avenues to accommodate extended family, officers and dignitaries while honoring his life as a police officer.”

More details about the livestream will be released soon on the department’s official Facebook page.

Since beginning his law enforcement career in 1990 at the Navajo Police Academy in Toyei, Arizona, Lee served as a patrol officer, enforced sex offender laws and helped with information technology. He also worked closely with the community and lent a hand organizing many annual Native American Toys for Tots events over many years.

Lee worked in the Window Rock, Arizona, district for seven years and remained in the Chinle district for 22 years.

The family is kindly asking that any donations be made through established bank accounts and Zelle transfers:

Memorial Account for Officer Michael Lee

Wells Fargo Bank

Account: 5341652773

Phone Number: 928-551-3225

Name: Erica Jake

ICT Phone Logo
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

‘A lurching moment’ for racial change

Icons of 1960s civil rights movement voice cautious optimism

The Associated Press

by

Vine Deloria

Navajo Nation president: New Mexico still failing students

Jonathan Nez is calling on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to end efforts to fight a court ruling that orders education improvements for tribal citizens

The Associated Press

Charges against First Nation chief dropped

'My wife and I know we didn't do anything wrong,' says Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

The Associated Press

Tribe sues Trump administration over checkpoint interference

‘The tribe’s health safety checkpoints are a lawful exercise of our sovereign authority and intended to protect our people from sickness and death,' attorney Nicole Ducheneaux says

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Headlines for June 24

A look at headlines from around Indian Country

Indian Country Today

Immigration advocates criticize visa restrictions

'We estimate that this would prevent the entry of 167,000 temporary workers and their family members in July through December'

Cronkite News

President Trump vows executive action protecting statues

The Associated Press

President Trump-backed House candidates lose in Kentucky, N. Carolina

As states ease voting by mail because of the pandemic, a deluge of mail-in ballots and glacially slow counting procedures made delays inevitable

The Associated Press

President Trump's student event brings more boisterous crowd

Updated: The president hailed the 'patriotic young Americans who stand up tall for America and refuse to kneel to the radical left'

The Associated Press

Bordering on desperation

In Gallup, surrounded by the Navajo Nation, a pandemic crosses paths with homelessness, hate and healers

J. Weston Phippen