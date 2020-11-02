Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation tallies 73 new virus cases, no deaths

An officer with the Navajo Nation Police talks to a driver at a roadblock in Tuba City, Arizona, on the Navajo reservation on April 22. The roadblock was to inform residents of evening and weekend curfews to help control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

New figures bring the total number of cases to nearly 11,830

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths. 

The latest figures bring the total number of cases to 11,828 and the known death toll to 581.

Tribal health officials said 125,851 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,546 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Meanwhile, the tribe is considering legislation to permit casinos and other gaming facilities to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Without the legislation, Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise likely will be forced to permanently close and layoff all employees by the end of this month.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

