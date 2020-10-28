Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo Nation seeks more paper applications for virus money

The Associated Press

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation said it is working to release more paper applications for a hardship assistance program after application shortages caused challenges for chapters and tribal citizens.  

The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller made applications available Monday to enrolled members of the tribe who are 65 and older or who have disabilities. The Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program applications are open to all other enrolled tribal members on Nov. 2, the Gallup Independent reported. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.

The maximum financial assistance amount is $1,500 for people 18 years old and older and $500 for minors, officials said. The first checks are expected to be mailed in early December.

However, the department said only 3,000 applications were printed over the weekend, and then distributed to the Navajo Nation's 110 chapters.

The department said the delay was because the application is printed on a certain type of paper that is also used for election ballots, and because they are numbered to prevent fraud.

Controller Pearline Kirk said the printing process is expected to continue and 200,000 more applications will be made available to the chapters. The printed applications are intended for those who cannot fill out the application online. The website link for the online application is scheduled to be available Nov. 2.

"This application process is not first come, first served. No matter when you apply, your application will be given equal treatment. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time," Kirk said.

The Daily Times reported that five chapters in San Juan County said they each received 20 applications on Monday. Upper Fruitland Chapter Manager Alvis Kee said the challenging part was that they were uncertain what the expectations were and what the process was going to look like.

"This is the first time that the Navajo Nation has had funds for this specific purpose," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "With any initiative of this magnitude, there will be minor issues that arise, and we have to continue working together to resolve the issues and move forward. We ask everyone to be respectful of the Office of the Controller as they work hard to help our Navajo people."

Nez has urged residents to continue wearing masks in public, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and avoid large gatherings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Navajo power company in talks over coal-fired plant

'It's not a done deal, but we're in the final stages, and we hope to complete it in a couple of weeks'

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we’re following: FBI, tribe investigate Crow Reservation killing; Montana sets example with legislative representation; California tribes oppose proposed tunnel project; and more

Indian Country Today

by

Testa

They survived abuse — now they can’t safely vote

'I don’t know a single Indigenous woman who hasn’t been touched by violence.' *This article was originally published by The Fuller Project.

The Fuller Project

US Rep. Deb Haaland seeks a second term

‘There are young girls right now who don’t know what it’s like to not have a Native woman in Congress’ #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Donald Trump releases vision for Indian Country

The president's plan emphasizes business development and free enterprise #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

WSullivan

Montana setting the example

State legislative body reflects population demographics, likely the largest number of Native legislators in the country #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

LaurieLittleDog

Ex-hospital CEO questions leadership in obstetrics closure

Dr. John Molina says Phoenix Indian Medical Center has dated facilities, but that ‘doesn’t take away the responsibility and accountability’

Dalton Walker

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice

Her lifetime appointment as the 115th justice will solidify the court's rightward tilt

The Associated Press

by

WSullivan

Lawmakers demand answers in birthing center closure

Eight of Arizona’s 11 congressional delegates asked for additional information about the shutdown and what the Indian Health Service is doing to help affected patients

Dalton Walker

by

danbe1868

Morning News in Brief

A look at the news for October 27, 2020

The Associated Press