Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 related deaths for 8th day

President Jonathan Nez said the tribe recently had a cluster of COVID-19 cases as a result of a family gathering where people were not wearing masks
In this April 20 photo, Dr. Diana Hu, left, and a colleague wear personal protective equipment as they work in the COVID-19 screening and testing tent in the parking lot at Tuba City Regional Health Care on the Navajo reservation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is finding no new COVID-19 related deaths for an eighth consecutive day.

The tribe on Sunday afternoon reported seven new virus cases but no additional deaths on the vast reservation.

The latest numbers bring the Navajo Nation's pandemic case total to 30,366 with the death toll remaining at 1,262.

Tribal officials said 16,477 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation, which stretches into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the tribe recently had a cluster of COVID-19 cases as a result of a family gathering where people were not wearing masks.

Tribal public health orders mandate that masks be worn on the reservation and a daily curfew is in effect. Restaurants cannot have dine-in services.

Navajo Nation roads also are closed to visitors and tourists, which doesn’t affect travel on state highways that run through the reservation.

Meanwhile, health care facilities across the reservation continue to offer the vaccine by appointment or at drive-thru events.

In this April 20, 2020, photo, Dr. Diana Hu, left, and a colleague wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they work in the COVID-19 screening and testing tent in the parking lot at Tuba City Regional Health Care on the Navajo Reservation in Tuba City, Ariz. . (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
