Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 4th day in row

Sign on the Navajo Nation (Photo by Daja E. Henry/Cronkite News, File)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fourth consecutive day.

The latest numbers brought the pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation to 30,279 cases and 1,262 known deaths.

Tribal officials had ordered a lockdown last weekend over fears that a new variant could drive another deadly surge.

The Stay-At-Home order required all Navajo Nation residents to refrain from unnecessary travel to help limit the spread of the virus, including a new and more contagious strain.

So far, nearly 16,500 people on the Navajo Nation have recovered from COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez recently announced the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 B.1.429 variant on the reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The variant was first identified in the state of California and has since been detected across the southwest U.S.

Legislation making its way through Congress aims to reaffirm that tribal epidemiology centers should have access to state and federal health data. Tribal leaders have had trouble accessing information to help fight COVID-19 and other diseases in places like the Navajo Nation, where this sign stands. (Photo by Daja E. Henry/Cronkite News)
