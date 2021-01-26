Navajo Nation reports 89 new COVID cases

Latest figures bring total reported cases on the reservation to 27,573, with 977 known deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths as a revised public health order is set to take effect.

The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 27,573 with 977 known deaths.

On Monday, the tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 53 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

The daily curfew will run daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tribal officials said nearly 229,000 people on the vast reservation have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 14,000 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.