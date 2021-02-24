Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths

The Associated Press

Tribal health officials said more than 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 and nearly 243,000 tests have been administered

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with seven additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Tuesday night bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,576 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,152 reported deaths that were related to COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health on Monday identified 21 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Feb. 5-18.

That’s an increase from last week’s 15 communities, but down from 75 communities with uncontrolled coronavirus spread last month.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The tribe has a nightly curfew in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to limit the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said more than 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the reservation and nearly 243,000 tests have been administered.

