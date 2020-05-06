Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 6 more virus deaths

The Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials report six additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total on the tribe's reservation to at least 79 as of Tuesday. 

Tribal officials also reported 85 additional positive COVID-19 cases, raising the total on the reservation at least 2,599 as of Tuesday.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with the tribe implementing curfews to try to stop the spread of the disease among residents of its far-flung communities.

The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The counties with the most reported positive cases as of Tuesday were New Mexico's McKinley County with 705 cases and Arizona's Apache and Navajo counties with 622 cases and and 556 cases, respectively.

