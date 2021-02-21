Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 48 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The Associated Press

Total number of cases is 29,509

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have reported 48 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with four additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Saturday night bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,509 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,142 reported deaths that were related to COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus.

He also commended health care workers for helping to get people vaccinated, especially when compared to the rate in areas surrounding the Navajo Nation.

The tribe has a nightly curfew in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to limit the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said nearly 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the reservation and more than 242,000 tests have been administered.

