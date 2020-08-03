Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo Nation reports 35 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death

In this April 20 photo, Dr. Diana Hu, left, and a colleague wear personal protective equipment as they work in the COVID-19 screening and testing tent in the parking lot at Tuba City Regional Health Care on the Navajo reservation in Tuba City, Arizona. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

The new figures bring the total number of people infected to 9,103 and the known death toll to 461 as of Sunday night

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 35 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. 

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,103 and the known death toll to 461 as of Sunday night.

Tribal health officials said 81,665 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,736 have recovered.

The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

For some people it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.  

Late Friday, lawmakers on the Navajo Nation approved a massive spending bill to respond to the coronavirus pandemic that includes money for water projects, power lines, broadband and casino employees who have been laid off.

The Navajo Nation Council passed the nearly $651 million in spending after discussing it for more than 28 hours in a special session over three days.

The money comes from the Navajo Nation's share of $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding that was set aside for tribes.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for August 6, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

News we're watching: DAPL oil to flow, Native candidates prevail in primaries, mental health presents challenges during COVID-19, protecting Lakota elders to preserve language, and more

Indian Country Today

by

Respectful

Perspective: Writer checks in on elders, finds hunger, neglect

A Navajo reporter recently visited several elderly people on the reservation and found them struggling through the pandemic. * This story was originally published by Searchlight New Mexico

S.R. Clahchischiligi

The pandemic is creating a mental health crisis

Native people use traditions and resilience to cope with increased mental health challenges

Mary Annette Pember

by

giuliajones32

Diné woman will be Kansas’ youngest sitting legislator

Updated: Democrat Christina Haswood is one of more than a dozen Native candidates who prevailed in Tuesday’s primaries. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

by

dhb69

Court: Dakota Access pipeline can keep running during review

Standing Rock Tribe Chairman Mike Faith says the tribe remains committed to its fight and looks forward to showing why the pipeline is 'too dangerous to operate'

The Associated Press

Reservation libraries provide internet lifeline

American Library Association virtual tour highlights need for broadband among tribal communities and central role libraries play in providing high-speed internet in underserved areas

Kolby KickingWoman

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

News we’re talking about: President’s son opposes Alaska mine; millions of evictions expected; missing and murdered Indigenous women office opens in Rapid City, South Dakota; and more

Indian Country Today

Food is 'a living, breathing being'

Food insecurity amid COVID-19 prompts Native Americans to return to their roots

Cronkite News

Pebble Mine in Alaska: Key events

For decades, there has been controversy and heated debate surrounding the mine’s development

Meghan Sullivan

by

amania