Navajo Nation reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Navajo Nation reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Tribal health officials said more than 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19
Author:
Publish date:

The Navajo Nation weighed several plans Thursday to spend the last $177 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds the tribe received – money that has to be spent by the end of the year or will be lost. (Photo by Chelsea Hofmann, Cronkite News)

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.  — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases with three additional deaths.

The latest figures from tribal health officials bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 29,794 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll now is 1,187.

Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment. The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000 people so far.

A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said more than 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

AP Logo little

The emergency entrance to the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Hospital in Acoma Pueblo in New Mexico. (Photo courtesy of Pueblo of Acoma)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

The Navajo Nation weighed several plans Thursday to spend the last $177 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds the tribe received – money that has to be spent by the end of the year or will be lost. (Photo by Chelsea Hofmann, Cronkite News)
News

Navajo Nation reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Intertribal Agriculture Council Member Zach Ducheneaux chats with Navajo Nation high school students while in the Whitten Building Patio before Vice President Mike Pence commemorates National Agriculture Day and delivers remarks regarding President Donald J. Trump's National Ag Day Proclamation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headquarters in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2018. Vice President Pence's address includes the importance of agriculture and honoring America's farmers, ranchers, and foresters, with a special recognition of youth. (Photo by Lance Cheung, U.S. Department of Agriculture)
News

Lakota rancher to head Farm Service Agency

Trump_Impeachment_Analysis_21038071370398
Outside

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ to breach Capitol

Carrie Chesnik of Oneida Nation holds a "Protect Water" sign as part of the march to observe the 30th anniversary of the 1991 spill into the Prairie River and was charged with public nuisance and obstructing a roadway on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember, Indian Country Today)
News

Clash at historic Minnesota pipeline spill leads to charges

Karen Ann Hoffman (Photo credit Hypothetical Films)
Culture

‘Culture of America’ features Oneida beader, Ojibwe canoe builder

Dr. Seuss book. (Photo by Indian Country Today)
Outside

6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist images

Loren Spears thumbnail 1
Newscasts

Tomaquag museum on the move

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Chairman Andy Teuber introduces U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Azar was in Anchorage to tour the Alaska Native Health Campus. (Loren Holmes / ADN)
News

Search on for Alaska helicopter piloted by tribal official