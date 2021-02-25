Navajo Nation reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Navajo Nation reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

No additional deaths were reported
In this April 20 photo, Dr. Diana Hu, left, and a colleague wear personal protective equipment as they work in the COVID-19 screening and testing tent in the parking lot at Tuba City Regional Health Care on the Navajo reservation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths.

The latest numbers bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,602 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,152 reported deaths that were related to COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health on Monday identified 21 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Feb. 5-18.

That’s an increase from last week’s 15 communities, but down from 75 communities with uncontrolled coronavirus spread last month.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The tribe has a nightly curfew in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to limit the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said more than 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the reservation and nearly 244,000 tests have been administered.

