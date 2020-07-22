Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo Nation reports 22 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Associated Press

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation health officials on Tuesday reported 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional known deaths.

The total of infected tribal members on the vast reservation now stands at 8,639 with 425 known deaths.

Health officials also said 74,045 people have been tested and 6,437 have recovered from the coronavirus.

Residents of the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been under a mandate to wear masks when out in public. 

The tribe also has daily, nighttime curfews and weekend lockdowns that include the closure of businesses.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said officials are working on an order that would require residents who travel to areas known as hot spots for coronavirus infections to quarantine for 14 days when they return to the reservation.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. 

But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. 

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Biden campaign steps up in Indian Country

A week after the Biden campaign hires national tribal engagement director, Jill Biden speaks to Native leaders #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Powerful quake jolts Alaska towns, produces small tsunami

The earthquake happened Tuesday evening local time with a magnitude of 7.8

The Associated Press

Indian Country Headlines for Wednesday

News we’re watching for July 22, 2020

Indian Country Today

Pebble Mine nearing another big step in permitting process

‘Your agency has been aware of landowner objections to the northern transportation route since at least 2019’

Joaqlin Estus

Oklahoma high court: Governor overstepped with tribal deal

The high court determined the compacts Gov. Kevin Stitt signed were 'invalid under Oklahoma law'

The Associated Press

Feds give 65 acres of land for border wall infrastructure

This marks the second time in the past year that the agency has transferred public land to the military for border wall-related construction

The Associated Press

Canadian football team ‘discontinues’ nickname

The team officially announced they will be the ‘Edmonton Football Team’ while it comes up with a new name

Kolby KickingWoman

2 sentenced in $5M casino fraud theft; 6 others also guilty

The Associated Press

by

Jencda

Deb Haaland has more than twice money edge in reelection bid

The Associated Press

Weighing the Navajo Nation primary election

Navajo officials are concerned about the novel coronavirus during the primary election

The Associated Press