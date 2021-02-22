Navajo Nation reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

President Jonathan Nez said even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus
An officer with the Navajo Nation Police talks to a driver at a roadblock in Tuba City, Arizona, on the Navajo reservation on April 22. The roadblock was to inform residents of evening and weekend curfews to help control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have reported 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with two additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Sunday bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,535 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,144 reported deaths that were related to COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus.

The tribe has a nightly curfew in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to limit the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said nearly 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the reservation and more than 242,000 tests have been administered.

