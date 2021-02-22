Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

The Associated Press

President Jonathan Nez said even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have reported 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with two additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Sunday bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,535 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,144 reported deaths that were related to COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus.

The tribe has a nightly curfew in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to limit the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said nearly 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the reservation and more than 242,000 tests have been administered.

